-ROH TV begins with a nice video package for tonight’s Championship Edition. It gives the show a PPV feel.

Pure Wrestling Championship: Josh “The Technical Beast” Woods (c) vs. LSG

The time limit is the entire 60 minutes of the show. We’re reminded that if both men manage to go the full hour then the rest of the card will be shown on Honor Club. We get promos for both LSG and Josh Woods. LSG says that he’s been training since he was a kid, and that’s why he’s going to defeat Woods. Josh Woods says that he doesn’t care about his friendship with LSG, then he looks at his title and says, “Not today.” Brian Johnson is on commentary.

Code of Honor is adhered to. LSG tries to come quickly to use his speed to his advantage, but it has no effect on the Technical Beast Josh Woods. Every quick movement from LSG results in an immediate reversal from Woods.

LSG does hit an F5 variation and locks in a cobra clutch. Woods struggles but he manages to get to the rope. Woods has used his first of three rope breaks. He recovers on the outside of the ring and begins his offensive on LSG now. Woods tosses him back in the ring.

Inside the ring, Woods locks in a chinlock and lays into him with some elbow shots. Both men get to their feet but Woods has not released the lock. LSG escapes by hitting a stunner as we go to a commercial. Brian Johnson on commentary has been using some very over-the-top heel humor; very old school.

LSG is forced to use a rope break. Both men have two left. Josh Woods was going for his new finisher, but LSG rolls him up for a two-count. LSG springs off the top rope with a back elbow but Woods catches him with another chinlock. LSG fights out, but Woods flips him over for the Beast Slam. Woods locks in the Gorilla Lock for the victory.

Winner and Still Pure Champion: Josh Woods

After the match, Code of Honor is once again adhered to.

We get a few clips of last week’s Halloween bonus episode.

Backstage, Woods is being interviewed by Quinn McKay. She asks him how he feels after his first title defense. He says, “One and oh.” Then walks away.

At the commentators booth, The Bouncers once again show up to harass the team. Beer City gets in Ian Riccaboni’s face, but his booth partner Caprice Coleman gets between them. Beer City pushes him, Coleman pushes him back, but the rest of the Bouncers get between them. Beer City yells out that they owe him. Coleman says he owes him something alright — a fist in the face. Beer City challenges him to a match, and its made official by ROH officials. Beer City Bruiser will face commentator Caprice Coleman next week on ROH TV.

ROH World Heavyweight Championship: Bandido (c) vs Alex Zayne

Bandido now refers to himself as the Most Wanted Champion. They both get a promo before the match. Alex Zayne is undefeated in ROH, including one match against Bandido prior to winning the title.

Not only is Code of Honor adhered to, but they hug.

After a series of back and forth offensive, Bandido catches Alex Zayne with a Gorilla Press but does it with only one hand. Bandido tries a fallaway slam from the top turnbuckle, but Zayne knocks him off. Bandido counters a hurricanrana with a roll up. Zayne kicks out, but Bandido just scoops him up for a fallaway Powerbomb.

They begin trading chops to the chest, which Bandido ends up winning. Zayne however props Bandido on the turnbuckle and does another chop. They trade blows up to the top turnbuckle. It looks like Bandido is trying to do a Burning Hammer off the top. It ends up being a Torture Rack into a scoop slam. Its a massive move but he only gets a two-count.

After they battle up the turnbuckle again, Zayne hits some kind of inverted Spanish Fly. Zayne struggles to get to pin, but he does and only gets a two-count. It was close. Zayne once again goes up top, he jumps off but Bandido barely side steps and Zayne gets a face full of mat. Bandido gets him with the X-Knee.

Bandido hits the 21-Plex. It looks like he’s going for a roll up pin for better coverage, but instead of does a complete follow through and hits a second 21-plex. He locks in the pin and the victory.

Winner and Still ROH World Heavyweight Champion: Bandido

After the match, Bandido helps Zayne to his feet and they raise each other’s arm to celebrate. Bandido leaves the ring with the title held high. He points at Jonathan Gresham at the commentator’s booth.