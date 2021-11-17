Match: Beer City Bruiser (w/ The Bouncers) vs. “The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman

Silas Young is on commentary, following the trend of heel commentators filling in during ROH TV.

Beer City Bruiser cuts a promo before the match and says that he’s not going to be wrestling in this match. Instead, Ken Dixon will be filling in and if Coleman beats him then he can have a match with Beer City.

Winner: No Match

Match: Ken Dixon (w/ The Bouncers) vs. “The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman

Code of Honor is adhered to but Coleman doesn’t find Dixon amusing. The bell rings and Coleman immediately takes it to him. Dixon is caught off-guard by how serious Coleman is taking things.

Coleman remains in control. He goes for a flying sidekick in the corner, but Dixon moves out of the way. Coleman lands on his feet, but Bruiser clotheslines him from the apron. The referee is fine with it even though it’s not a No DQ match.

Dixon goes on the offensive, but it barely lasts as Coleman gets fired up and takes it to Dixon again. Coleman goes to end the match with his finisher, The Father Time, but Dixon slips away. Bruiser drags Coleman out of the ring while Dixon preoccupies the referee. The Bouncers double team him on the outside. Dixon slides out to take advantage of the situation, but Coleman recovers and tosses Dixon back in the ring before he can do anything.

Coleman hits two Northern lights Suplexes without releasing, then does his Father Time finisher. Before Coleman could get a win, the Bouncers enter the ring which causes the DQ even though this is not the first time they intervened.

Winner by DQ: Caprice Coleman

After the match, the Bouncers lay into Coleman and taunt him as he lays beaten on the mat.

We get a clip from the past few weeks that shows how Flip Gordon is experiencing memory loss due to PJ Black medicating him. Backstage, Flip Gordon shows up to PJ Black’s locker room in a full suit because this is “professional” wrestling. Black does a gag where he asks Gordon if he wants the red or blue tablet (referring to a tablet of paper, but based off the red pill, blue pill meme and Gordon’s hardcore red pill views).

Match: Flip Gordon and PJ Black vs. The OGK

Flip Gordon comes out to his original theme music from years ago. He’s all smiley, clean-shaven, preppy hair, and happy like he was as a babyface, years ago. We get a promo from the OGK where Matt Taven calls Flip Gordon the little brother he never wanted and his parent’s considered a mistake. Mike Bennett says Flip is stuck in the past but they’re all moving to the future.

Matt Taven and Flip Gordon start the match with some bickering about Flip’s condition. Taven calls Gordon’s memory loss a bad act. This upsets Gordon who says he’s going to go write down what Taven said to him in his new notebook. Gordon asks PJ Black where the notebook is, but he doesn’t know. As soon as he turns around, Taven dropkicks him.

Black gets tagged in and they get back to wrestling. Black clears the ring of the OGK. Black does a moonsault off the top rope, catches both men, and hits a reverse DDT to them simultaneously. The OGK recovers and goes for their backpack finisher, but Black slides out and somersaults towards Flip for the hot-tag.

Flip enters the ring and he’s fired up. Flip clears the ring of the OGK with a flying double dropkick. Flip with a series of offense. Flip gets Matt Taven on his shoulders, and PJ Black hits a Canadian Destroyer by jumping off the turnbuckle and flipping over Taven. Amazing spot, but it only gets a 2-count somehow. Commentator Ian Riccaboni asks for a replay but he seems to be denied over the headset, which was odd.

Flip goes to Superkick Bennett but misses and takes out his partner, PJ Black. The OGK take advantage with a double-team piledriver finisher to score the victory over Flip.

Winners: The OGK

6-Man Tag Team Match: The Righteous (w/ Vita Von Starr) vs The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham, Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams)

During their entrance, Jay Lethal cheers them to the ring as is custom for a Foundation match by now.

Gresham is the legal man. Vincent tells everyone to wait a second and reaches for a microphone. Vincent asks Jay Lethal why he’s standing in the Foundation’s corner instead of with the Righteous where he belongs. Jay Lethal looks confused. Vincent asks them to air a clip that shows Jay Lethal saying “I don’t even like the Foundation.” It repeats three times. Jay Lethal denies the clip and says that’s not what he said. Tracy Williams tells him to go to the back and they’ll address it later. Williams isn’t really bothered by Lethal’s claim one way or another.

While Williams gets Lethal to the back, Righteous attacks Gresham and Titus in a three-on-two scenario. Righteous keep repeating, “I don’t even like the Foundation” throughout the match. Righteous has clearly gotten into their heads because they control a majority of the match. They take turns tagging each other in and hitting their moves.

Gresham tags in Williams who comes in hot. He takes out all three members of Righteous. He goes crazy on Vincent and takes him out. He pins him, but the referee claims Williams isn’t the legal man because he wasn’t holding the tag rope, which he was. While the Foundation argues with the referee, Von Starr dances in front of Gresham in a trance.

Out of nowhere, Dutch runs over Gresham. Dutch tosses Gresham back into a ring to a legal Vincent. Vincent hits the Red Rum Swanton Bomb. All three men swarm Gresham for a pin, but the Foundation rush the ring to break it up. We get a little bit of chaos now which leaves Vincent and Gresham in the ring alone. Vincent leans over Gresham and once again states: “I really don’t like the Foundation.”

We see the teams trade more offense until Rhett Titus gets Bateman into a half Boston crab. It looks like Bateman is about to tap out until Dutch deadlifts Gresham and tosses him across the ring into Titus, which breaks the hold. Dutch slams Titus with a Jackhammer suplex. Williams gets him in the face with a pump kick. Vince comes up from behind with an Orange Sunshine bulldog. This allows Dutch to re-enter the ring and hit Rhett Titus with a ripcord slam for the victory.

Winners: Righteous

After the match, Jay Lethal rejoins the Foundation, but Jonathan Gresham looks at him with disgust.