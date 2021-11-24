Match: John Walters vs. Brian Johnson

John Walters is a former Pure wrestling champion. We get a backstage promo will Walters says that he’s coming after Brian Johnson and is stepping back into the Pure division.

Brian Johnson has a microphone on his way to the ring. He says that Walters represents the problem with this company, which is that they focus too much on their history and not enough on Brian Johnson. He spells “Mecca” multiple times in an attempt to really get that nickname to catch on.

Walters offers his hand, which Johnson does shake, but he’s very aggressive with it and talks trash the whole time. The first several minutes are both men trading small offensive moves. This comes to a head when Walters goes to the turnbuckle, but Johnson shakes the ropes which racks him. Johnson then hits a Stunner off the turnbuckle.

They go back to trading blows once again. Brian Johnson gets the slight upperhand and talks trash about all the “bozos watching along with the ROH watch party” as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Johnson uses a closed fist which is illegal in Pure matches. He gets his one and only warning but still goes for the pin. He’s surprised when Walters kicks out of a single punch. They battle up the turnbuckle together. Johnson tries to go for a Superplex, but Walters tosses him off. Johnson attempts to climb back up, but Walters does a leg drop onto Johnson’s arm from the top turnbuckle. Walters then locks in a variation of the Rings of Saturn, but Johnson eventually fights his way to the ropes. The first rope break is used.

Johnson ducks a clothesline and rolls up Walters with a first full of tights, but the referee sees it and stops the count. This allows Walters to flip Johnson over and applies a Sharpshooter, but Johnson once again uses a rope break. Walters attempts to lock in the Sharpshooter a second time, but Johnson grabs the rope before its applied. This is Johnson’s final break. While the referee is signaling to the announcer, Johnson pokes Walters in the eyes. This allows him to hit his neckbreaker finisher and steal the win yet again.

Winner: Brian Johnson

Johnson stands over Walter’s body with his hand extended. He impatiently awaits for him to shake his hand, but when he doesn’t, Johnson just grabs his hand and shakes it himself. Johnson walks off celebrating and spelling his name again while Walters recovers in the ring. Commercial.

Match: Allysin Kay (w/ Marti Belle) vs. Mandy Leon (w/ Angelina Love) vs. Trish Adora

Chelsea Green is once again on commentary for a women’s match.

As soon as the bell rings, Mandy Leon rolls out of the ring and watches from the outside.

Trish Adora and Allysin Kay begin the match.

The first several minutes of the match are mostly just a chin lock and armbar. Things start to pick up when Kay hits the Samoan Drop, which prompts Leon to roll back in the ring. She attacks Kay from behind, then picks up Adora and nails her too. She laughs at both women who are completely unphased by her attacks. They double-team her and knock her out of the ring. Kay rolls up Adora from behind, but only gets a 1-count.

Adora hits a back body drop and attempts a pin. Kay is in the wrong position, so Adora just scoots her over and redoes the pin. Leon enters the ring to break up the pin at 2. Leon then lays into both women, sending them into the corner, and hitting them with turnbuckle clotheslines. Leon then tosses Adora into Kay which forces her to spear her as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Leon tries to keep control but Adora rolls her over and applies an ankle lock. Kay slides in and puts Leon into some kind of butterfly lock. The two women trade blows to decide who gets to have Leon in the submission. This results in both women dropping their holds and throwing hands in the middle of the ring. Kay gets the upperhand and places Adora onto the turnbuckle. She tries to Superplex her but struggles. Leon comes from behind and its turned into a “powerbomb into a Superplex” 3 person spot. Leon tries to pin Kay but she kicks out. Then she tries Adora who also kicks out. She then pins both of them another time but each time they kick out.

Leon is frustrated, so she tosses Adora out. Kay hits her from behind and is going for her finisher, but Angelina Love sneaks in and hits her from behind. Marti Belle hops the apron to cause a distraction, but Leon just knocks her off. Leon is able to his the Astroprojection for the pinfall and victory.

Winner: Mandy Leon

Leon celebrates in the middle of the ring. Chelsea Green is on commentary complaining about the Allure stealing another victory. Caprice Coleman hams it up for the camera during Green’s rant and it’s great.

We get a video package for Dalton Castle and Dragon Lee. It’s almost entirely to put over Dalton Castle. Castle says that he’s here to put on the show of a lifetime, because Dragon Lee is his canvas, and they’re going to give the ROH fans what they came to see.

ROH World Television Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs Dalton Castle

Dalton Castle with, easily, the best entrance in pro wrestling. Dragon Lee, who is the champion, has his entrance cut for time. On commentary is Dalton Castle’s protege, Dak Draper.

The bell rings. They go immediately with some intense mat grappling, but Castle slides out of the ring for no reason. His entourage cheer him on despite doing nothing yet. Castle rolls back in the ring. They lock up and grapple around the ring once again. Castle goes for the Bang-a-Rang right off the back, but Lee slides out and tosses him out of the ring. Lee goes for a Suicide dive but stops with the tranquilla pose. Once he gets up, he really does do a suicide dive.

Back in the ring, Lee sets Dalton draped over the top rope. Lee goes off the turnbuckle with a double stomp, but Castle moves out of the way. This allows Castle to get control. He tosses Lee outside the ring and then throws him over the turnbuckle. This is all being talked over by Dak Draper and Caprice Coleman on commentary because they’re discussing space travel.

Back inside the ring, Castle tosses Lee around the ring. Castle does a German suplex that drops Lee directly on his neck. Castle kicks him in his neck, then stands on top of his neck. Castle goes back to grappling. He sends Lee across the ring with a fallaway suplex from a deadlift. Lee dodges a running attack, which allows him to hit a dropkick into the corner. Lee hits a Dragon’s Breath, which is the same as the Bull’s Horns (RUSH’s finisher), but he’s unable to get the pinfall.

Castle ducks a ripcord then clotheslines him inside out. They battle to the outside of the ring. Castle goes to clothesline him over the barricade, but Lee ducks, and Castle goes flying over all by himself. Lee goes into the ring and threatens to suicide dive all the way over the barricade, but Castle’s entourage blocks the path. Lee shrugs and does it anyone and takes down the whole group, minus Castle.

Castle takes advantage of this waste of energy by kicking him while he’s down and tossing him back in the ring. Dalton once again goes for the Bang-a-Rang, but Lee slides out again. Lee hits a series of quick offenses and a clothesline that floors Castle. Lee pulls down his knee pad and calls for his finisher, the Inceration. Castle scouts it and clotheslines him instead. Dalton Castle is unable to capitalize which allows Lee to knock him down to his knees once again. He calls for the Incinerator again, but once again Castle reverses it into the Bang-a-Rang.

As a result, the rest of LFI (minus RUSH) run down to possibly interfere, however, Shane Taylor and Shane Taylor Promotions run down to stop them. Chaos breaks out around the ring. Dalton goes for a second Bang-a-Rang but Lee turns it until a head-scissors ending in a pin. The referee is distracted by all the commotion outside the ring, so Lee releases the pin. This time he goes for the Incineration and nails it. Lee starts to motion for the referee, but out of nowhere Dak Draper steps onto the apron and tosses Lee to Castle. Castle catches him with a third Bang-a-Rang and scores the pinfall.

Winner and NEW World Television Champion: Dalton Castle

After the match, Dalton Castle is fired up. Dak Draper is also fired up and hands Castle the Television title. Dalton grabs the title and makes a b-line for the back for some reason. He shouts to the camera “Let’s go goddammit, I’m busy!”

We get a video package for next week’s show, featuring EC3 vs Jay Lethal. The video package features a promo from EC3 where he blames Lethal and people like him for not being the locker room leader that ROH needs.