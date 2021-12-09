Women’s #1 Contender’sMatch: Mandy Leon vs. Willow

Rok-C is on commentary. Brian Zayne interviews Mandy Leon. She says her strategy tonight is to win because that’s what she does. She mentions that Baltimore was her first televised match and it’s only fitting that it ends there too. In a separate interview, Willow is very hyper and says she’s coming for Mandy Leon after already beating Angelina Love.

No Code of Honor, as usual for the Allure. They trade moves for the first several minute, but neither woman remains in control. After a series of leapfrog and rolls, Willow shoulder tackles Leon down. She ends up holding the match now. She applies a camel clutch that has Leon struggling for the ropes. After a minute, she reaches the ropes and rolls out to recover. Willow goes to follow her, but Leon grabs her leg and trips her onto the floor. Leon then tosses her around the outside of the ring as we go to the commercial.

Back in the ring, Leon hits a big knee in the corner. Instead of walking away, Leon starts stomping onto her. Leon picks her up, but Will starts fighting back and sweeps her to the mat. Willow locks in several different submissions to try to get Leon to submit. Eventually Angelina Love distracts the referee long enough for Leon to grab Willow’s hair and force her to release the submission. They both fight to their feet and both go for a big boot, both connect and fall over.

Leon is first to her feet, but as she approaches, Willow springs up and hits a spinebuster. Willow hits the death valley driver, but Leon kicks out. The commentators treat it like one of her finishers. Willow picks her up, but Leon reverses it into a Kryptonite Krunch. Willow is able to take control after Leon fails to cover her. Willow goes for a moonsault off the top turnbuckle but Leon rolls away. Leon hits her pumphandle finisher, but she’s too delayed in getting the pinfall, so Willow kicks out at the last second.

Leon tells Angelina Love to “get the chair,” which she does, but she’s intercepted by Quinn McKay who takes the chair away. Suddenly the entire Women of Honor division runs down to fight over the chair. Everything comes to a half however when Max the Impaler comes down and takes out Angelina Love while everyone else quivers in fear.

Willow capitalizes on the distraction with a superkick to Leon and a pin.

New #1 Contender Winner: Willow

After the match, the babyface women come in and celebrate with Willow. Mandy Leon gets up and staggers over to Willow. They shake hands and embrace, finally breaking the Allure’s reputation of being poor sports.

Brian Johnson says that ROH won’t end without people finally talking about him in the history of the company. He’s going to show everyone how important he is to the ROH history by beating Josh Woods at Final Battle to become Pure champion. Johnson says you spell “Pure” with an M E C C A.

The Briscoes say their goodbyes to the Ring of Honor company in a backstage promo.

Match: PJ Black (w/ Flip Gordon) vs. ROH World Heavyweight Champion Bandido (w/ Rey Horus)

Backstage we get more antics between PJ Black and Flip Gordon where he’s still losing his identity. Black has hypnotized Gordon and said that with two hand claps he will once again become the Mercenary. Black then cuts a promo on Bandido. He claps once then walks away.

Code of Honor is adhered to. Both men use their speed to chain wrestle and flip around the ring. Neither men can get the upperhand here. Black eventually hits a mule kick to Bandido that allows him to take control. He tosses Bandido into several turnbuckles then tosses him out of the ring. Bandido tries to roll back in, but Black kicks him in the face. Bandido is frustrated now. Black apologizes and allows him to enter the ring. Black even holds the ropes for him. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Black is stomping away at Bandido and once again dumps him to the outside. Black holds Bandido from behind and tells Flip Gordon to punch him in the face. Gordon refuses to do it because it’s not honorable. Black is upset and claps his hand, which seems to trigger Gordon into becoming a heel again. He bashes Bandido in the face, so referee Todd Sinclair calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Bandido

Black seems completely shocked that the referee would call the match. Not sure why, yet. While Black and Gordon argue with the referee, Rey Horus flies over his head and lands on both men on the outside.

All four men argue outside the ring until the referee declares this a tag team match. All four men accept.

Match: PJ Black and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Rey Horus

Gordon and Horus start the match. Gordon controls the match and takes it to Horus in the corner. Gordon hits the Kinder Surprise. Black is tagged in now. Black stretches Horus and encourages Bandido to come in the ring to make the save. Bandido starts to but Black asks the referee to stop him. Gordon and Black double-team him now. After some shenanigans, Horus makes Black accidentally hit Gordon. Horus jumps off the turnbuckle and hits a jumping Tornado DDT. Horus makes the tag to Bandido.

Bandido gets the hot tag and takes out both men. Bandido gorilla presses Black out of the ring. Then he gorilla presses Gordon onto Black. Finally, Bandido tosses Horus over the top rope onto both men. Horus tosses Gordon in the ring. Bandido hits the Eddie Guerrero frogsplash but it’s not the finish. The lucha team double team Gordon. Black enters the ring and tosses Bandido out of the ring. Black and Gordon hit a powerbomb/Buff Blockbuster combo. Horus kicks out. They then do a Doomsday Device/Canadian Destroyer combo, but Bandido makes the save.

We get a replay that does have Ian Riccaboni commentating, but it sounds like it was done via Skype long after the show was taped. Interesting. Bandido tosses Gordon out of the ring. Bandido hits the 21Plex out of nowhere for the abrupt ending.

Winners: Bandido and Rey Horus

After the match the luchas celebrate but Horus is holding his neck the whole time. We get a video package for Bandido versus Jonathan Gresham for the World title at Final Destination.

The messaging of this show has been all over the place, with some wrestlers saying their goodbyes and some saying ROH will continue.