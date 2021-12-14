Welcome to one of the last, if not the last, months of Ring of Honor TV! Sad times.

Match: Sledge vs. PCO

Backstage, Sledge rejects an interview. He intimidates the interviewer and says everyone will remember his name after tonight.

PCO does a backstage promo where he talks like a robot, specifically Frankenstein’s Monster. He asks Sledge if he knows what this match means, then repeats “IT’S ALIVE.”

The bell rings and they slug it out. Sledge hits a massive back elbow that floors PCO, then attacks him in the corner. Sledge places a trashcan over his head the hits a running knee that dents in the trash can. PCO rolls to the outside to recover. Sledge follows him outside and attacks him with a chair, giving PCO no time to recover.

PCO tries to fight back with a chop but Sledge chops back. Sledge goes for a running clothesline to send PCO over a steel chair, but PCO pops up and hits a big boot. PCO is now controlling the match. PCO sets a ladder leaning onto the apron of the ring from the floor. PCO turns around but Sledge hits a back body drop that sends PCO crashing into the ladder. We go to commercial.

Back from break, and we see a replay of what we missed. Sledge suplexes PCO onto the ladder. Inside the ring, Sledge hits a Big Boss Slam onto some steel chairs. Somehow, PCO had recovered and hits a really sketchy and dangerous frankenstreiner but jumping off the top turnbuckle; he hits the move but lands on neck. Really scary.

PCO goes for the PCOsault, but Sledge gets his knees up. PCO is the first back to his feet as Sledge is selling the damage of a 300+ lb man landing on his knees. They both roll outside the ring to recover now. They encourage each other to chop their chests. PCO wins that exchange, violently chopping. PCO sets a table on the floor near a turnbuckle, then nails Sledge over the head with a chair that causes Sledge to land on the table.

PCO goes off the turnbuckle with a PCOtonbomb that sends Sledge through the table. We get a warning on TV that these are trained professionals which means something violent is about to happen. PCO nails Sledge over the head with a steel chair, so that explains that. The warning comes back up, and Sledge grabs the chair from PCO and levels him twice over the head with a chair. PCO is 50+ years old.

Sledge clotheslines PCO over the barricade. Somehow PCO is able to get a pin attempt out of this even though he took the move. They fight up the ramp and onto the stage, staggering each which way. Sledge hits the Detox DDT on the stage, but PCO pops up rawring. Sledge looks surprised and frustrated. Sledge eyeballs a table sitting away from the stage. Sledge hits the Detox DDT off the stage and through the table. With that, Sledge picks up the victory and PCO is done with ROH.

Winner: Sledge

Match: Miranda Alize vs. Chelsea Green

The Allure is on commentary, replacing Caprice Coleman who is prepping for his match from a previous taping.

Chelsea Green towers over Miranda Alize. Green tries to use her height to her advantage but Alize rolls around her with her speed. Neither woman can get the upperhand. Green dropkicks her to the mat. She goes for the Natural Selection but it’s botched bad and zero edits were done. Alize rolls outside to recover. Green pursues her but Alize takes off running around the ring. Green makes chase and they go an entire lap around the ring. Alize rolls into the ring. Green goes to follow but Alize knocks her off the apron.

Alize rolls out of the ring and whiplashes Green into the barricade. Green rolls inside of the ring. Alize follows her and goes for a basement hurricanrana but it’s botched as Green doesn’t react correctly and it appears as though she accidentally powerbombed Alize, but its still sold as hurting Green. Odd, but wouldn’t be a bad idea in the future to pretend like it spikes her opponent on their heads. We go to commercial

Back from commercial, we see that Alize hit a Backstabber. Green has control now, and she hits a Codebreaker. Green goes off the turnbuckle and nails a missile dropkick. Green tries to pick up Alize, but she fights her off and hits a GTS. Alize goes for the pin but can’t keep her down. Alize calls for his signature move, but Green scouts it and tosses her into a turnbuckle.

Green puts Alize in a half Boston crab. This causes The Allure to distract Green into thinking they’re going to interrupt. Green releases the hold and taunts The Allure, which allows Alize to hit a cutter which Green doesn’t fall over for, then Alize hits her Driveby finisher which Green does sell either. Alize has to pull her down on the mat so she can pin her. Wow.

Winner: Miranda Alize

Match: EC3 vs Eli Isom

EC3 cuts a promo before the match that says he’s here for the lost. Eli Isom cuts his own promo and says that EC3 looks like he’s actually lost, not searching. Isom says he IS Ring of Honor, which I think was just an off-the-top line he made because it doesn’t make sense.

The bell rings and Isom offers his hand. EC3 looks peeved at this but he shakes it anyway. Isom tosses EC3 around, the puts a knee on EC3’s neck. EC3 yells out, “Who are you fighting for? Yourself, or your corporate overlord?!”

During the match, Dalton Castle gets a phone call at the commentary booth. Ian Riccaboni says he saw Castle’s phone and its Mark Summers (of Double Dare fame).

Meanwhile, in the ring, Isom is hitting a series of hip tosses. Isom goes to springboard off the top rope, but EC3 bumps into the rope and causes Isom to fall down. We go to commercial.

Back from break, Castle calls for his “baby chicklets,” formerly known as The Boys. Riccaboni says he doesn’t know how to handle the chicks, and Castle says it’s easy. He puts his hand out and they all start pecking at his hand. Meanwhile, there’s definitely still a match happening somewhere.

Back in the ring with the action, EC3 is standing over a fallen Isom. EC3 calls out to Dalton Castle, but Isom takes advantage of the distraction by laying into EC3. However, it doesn’t last long as EC3 throws Isom flying into the turnbuckle. Castle pretends to be so exhilarated that he falls backwards and the Baby Chicklets catch him while he gasps for air. Castle says that EC3 is everything he’s looking for.

Back in the ring yet again, EC3 powerbombs Isom to the enjoyment of everyone on commentary. This causes EC3 to hit a second powerbomb which unintentionally pulls down poor Isom’s trunks. The Baby Chicklets applaud until Castle makes them abruptly stop. EC3 is slightly distracted, so Isom comes out of nowhere with a spinning Sidewinder suplex, but it barely gets EC3 down. EC3 goes for a clothesline, but Isom rolls him up instead. EC3 kicks out. Isom with a snap Nothernlights suplex, but EC3 once again pops up to his feet. Isom hits a missile dropkick which sends EC3 to the outside, but EC3 lands on his feet. Isom flies to the outside and finally takes down EC3.

Isom goes to the top turnbuckle, but EC3 racks him. EC3 tries a superplex, but Isom knocks him off. Isom hits a big flying crossbody called the Eli-Fi-Fo. It has virtually no effect on EC3, who easily fights out of Isom’s next move attempt, then hits the Angle Slam. This makes Castle make a lot of moans and groans. EC3 goes for another move, but Isom reverses it into a slide pin attempt. This is botched as the referee slaps 3 times, but says EC3 got his shoulder up so it didn’t count. Both men get to their feet, then EC3 hits his elevated Pedigree finisher, followed by a crossface submission. Isom taps.

Winner: EC3

After the match, Isom is slouched in the ring. EC3 crawls over to him and gets right in his face. No clue what this is about. Isom offers his hand, but EC3 doesn’t shake it. This causes Isom to flip out and scream at him to shake it. He walks off and we end here.