Top Prospect Fatal Fourway Match: Rayo vs. Eric Martin vs. Joe Keys vs. Adrian Sariano

The first few minutes a showcase of each man highlighting their movesets. The sequence ends when Sariano goes for a German Suplex to Rayo, but Keyes comes up and hits a German suplex on them both. Keys and Martin battle it out like two hosses in the middle of the ring, but it ends with Martin reversing a roll-up into a massive fallaway powerbomb. Martin breaks up his own pin attempt and the commentators dismiss it as “smart because the other competitors are watching him.” We go to commercial.

Back from break, Sariano misses a frogsplash. Rayo clears the ring and ringside. Martin climbs the turnbuckle and jumps onto all three men with a lazy-looking double ax handle.

Back in the ring, Rayo quickly recovers from all that. After a series of offense, Rayo hits his finisher out of nowhere with no resistance from the other men in the match and picks up the victory.

Winner: Rayo

After the match, Martin offers his hand to shake. Joe Keys follows suit. Rayo hesitates but shakes them both as we move on to replays of past ROH shows. We see Mike Bennett and Matt Taven winning previous Top Prospect tournaments.

After a commercial break, we see that Dominick Dijakovik (AKA WWE’s T-Bar) is another Top Prospect winner.

Match: Dante Caballero vs Matt Makowski

An ROH Dojo manager comes out and does an interesting Italian accent, cutting a very (intentionally) corny promo that calls out his new client: Matt Makowski.

The majority of this match is to show off Matt Makowski. Makowski used primarily MMA-style moves throughout. At one point, he does a move that appears to dislocate Caballero’s shoulder, however, Caballero only sells it for a few seconds before meeting him in the middle for some chest chops. Makowski locks in an armbar followed by a Rings of Saturn, but Caballero reaches the ropes.

Caballero gets a little momentum and tries to fight back, even hitting a big Falcon Arrow and spinebuster, but it’s all for nothing as Makowski hits some kind of DVD driver into an armbar move that Caballero taps out to immediately.

Winner: Matt Makowski

We see that Lio Rush, Josh Woods, and Dak Draper were former Top Prospects.

Previous Top Prospect Winners Match: Dak Draper vs. Josh Woods

Woods and Draper are very buddy-buddy before the match starts. Before the bell can ring, Dalton Castle and the Baby Chicklets come out. Dalton enters the ring and one of the Chicks holds the mic for him while he cuts a promo. Dalton presents this match as too boring, and insists it needs something a little spicier. Dalton is really animated which causes the Chicklet to struggle to keep the mic at his mouth. Dalton says Woods should put the Pure title on the line!

Woods says that he’s sorry, but this is the Pure title and the Pure title has a ranking system. Draper and Dalton exits the ring with Dalton declaring that a normal match is too boring and he’s too busy for a boring match. He tells Woods that Silas Young was right about him: “he’s ruining Ring of Honor.” This causes Woods to reconsider and accepts the challenge for the Pure title. This is now a title match.

Winner: No contest

Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods (c) vs. Dak Draper

Woods immediately lifts Draper up, but Draper grabs the ropes to escape. He has immediately used his first break and looks disappointed in himself. The match really begins with both men exchanging submission attempts but neither men can lock one in. They then mat wrestle a bit, but again, neither man can get control.

Woods applies an armbar, but Draper uses a closed fist punch to break things up. He does it out of anger and didn’t intentionally break any rules. This is Draper’s first and only warning.

Woods applies another armbar which causes Draper to once again use a rope break. Draper only has one break left while Woods hasn’t used one yet. Draper catches Woods in some offense and hits him with a massive powerslam, but Woods is able to kick out of the pin attempt. Draper goes off the top turnbuckle, but Woods meets him in mid-air with a flying knee. The impact sends Draper to the apron. Woods hits a second flying knee that causes Draper to flop back in the ring. Woods goes for a pin, but Draper gets a foot on the rope. This breaks the pinfall, but Draper has used all his rope breaks. Woods can now submit or pin Draper anywhere he wants in the ring.

Woods applies a third armbar, but Draper lifts him up and drops him with a powerbomb. Draper tries to continue the offensive, but Woods flips him over and hits his Gorilla Slam finisher.

Winner And Still Pure Champion: Josh Woods

After the match, they meet outside the ring on the floor and shake hands, and are once again buddy-buddy with each other.