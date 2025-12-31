ROH TV starts … NOW!
Ring Of Honor held a special Tuesday night edition of their show on December 30 via their official YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.
Featured below are quick-match results from the show.
ROH TV SPECIAL TUESDAY RESULTS (12/30/2025)
* Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) def. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver
* Mark Davis def. Matt Mako
* Big Bill & Bryan Keith def. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Blake Christian calls out Bandido for the ROH World Title.
* Satnam Singh def. Charles Maso
* Ace Austin calls out Bandido
* Ace Austin def. Rocky Romero
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship – Proving Ground: Red Velvet (c) def. Janai Kai