ROH TV gives us a replay of Quinn McKay losing unfairly to the Allure last week. Backstage, Brian Zane interviews the Allure about their victory. Mandy Leon tells Zane that the match was a breeze. Angelina Love says that McKay had her chance against her, loss, and then lost to Leon. Love says McKay is done.

Quinn McKay is back to hosting ROH TV this week as she runs down tonight’s show.

Match: Flip Gordon vs. World Famous CB (Cheeseburger)

Backstage, Zane tries to interview Flip Gordon, but Flip says he doesn’t have time to talk until he gets his guaranteed ROH World Heavyweight title shot.

Backstage, CB cuts a promo saying that he’s always been himself, unlike Flip Gordon who is still trying to find himself.

Code of Honor is not adhered to, as Flip just laughs it off. Flip easily pushes CB into the corner. The referee tells him to back off, so he does, but then slaps CB’s chest. They both have a chuckle about it.

Both men begin mat wrestling. No one gets the upperhand, so they go for a lockup. Gordon does several flips while locked up with CB that ends in a roll up. He only gets 2 and we cut to commercial.

Back from the commercial, CB has Flip in a wristlock and starts snapping his fingers. Gordon gets free and boots CB out of the ring. Gordon rolls out and gives CB a German suplex onto the floor. Flip tosses CB over the barricade, then jumps off the barricade with a double axe handle.

Back in the ring, CB gets control back and starts attacking Flip’s hand that he was snapping the fingers on earlier. Flip nearly taps but gets momentum out of nowhere to flip CB over. Flip hits a reverse Pittsburge Plunge, then locks in the STF for the victory.

Winner: Flip Gordon

While commentary is running down tonight’s card, the Bouncers and Ken Dixon confront them. Beer City Bruiser says that from now on, the commentators will be talking about the Bouncers, the tag division and the future of ROH.

Backstage, Zane once again tries to interview Flip Gordon after his match. Gordon says, once again, he has nothing to say until he gets his title shot.

Match: Sledge vs PCO

Backstage, Sledge says he plans on grounding PCO.

PCO says Sledge will rest in hell. Then repeats, “It’s alive. Its alive!”

PCO and Sledge push each other. PCO takes Sledge off his feet and begins pounding him with fists. Sledge eventually rolls over and reverses the situation, pounding PCO in the face now. Sledge hits a big boot while PCO is sitting in the corner.

PCO and Sledge trade chops, which PCO wins and sends Sledge to the corner. Sledge pops back forward out of nowhere and hits a belly to belly suplex. PCO immediately gets fired up and comes back to his feet.

PCO goes for a chokeslam. Sledge grabs PCO by the throat as well. PCO powers Sledge over the top ropes by the throat. PCO flies to the outside with a suicide dive.

Sledge gets to the apron but he gets get to his feet. PCO goes off the turnbuckle with a swanton bomb, but misses a lot of it and falls to floor. Sledge sells it but it looked painful for both men.

PCO gets Sledge to his feet but begins to malfunction. Sledge takes advantage and nails a big boot to the face that sends PCO flying over the barricade.

The referee attempts to check on both men, but they both violently shove him so he calls for the bell.

Winner: No contest

ROH personel come out to break up PCO and Sledge as we go to break.

Zane catches up with Sledge after the commercial break and asks what just happened. Sledge says that what happened is he just hung with a former ROH champion.

Match: Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom vs Dalton Castle

Backstage, Draper says that most men in ROH are chasing honor, competiton or respect. He’s not one of those guys. He’s here for titles and attention.

Eli Isom says no one will make a fool of him again after Dalton Castle took a cheap shot on him last month.

Dalton Castle says this is going to keep the drama going for ROH.

Dalton has his “boys” rip his shirt off, but they struggle and Dalton starts flipping out. He eventually gets free and rushes into the ring to begin the match.

Castle hits a huge suplex on Isom. Draper tries to attack Isom as well, but Isom reverses it with a crossbody. Isom tries to go for more, but Draper lifts him up and slams him hard to gain control once again.

The Boys distract Draper, which allows Isom to knock Draper out of the ring. Castle enters the ring. Draper slams Isom. Castle slams Draper. The Boys applaud on the outside of the ring.

Castle and Draper start arguing outside the ring, blaming each other for not winning the 6-Man tag titles. Draper tosses Castle over the barricade in anger.

Isom goes over the top ropes with a moonsault that takes out Draper. Castle appears from behind the barricade out of nowhere and tosses a chair into Isom’s face.

Isom rolls into the ring in pain. Castle encourages Draper to get in the ring and do “something big, you idiot.” Draper rolls in and picks Isom up. As he’s doing his finisher, the Boys climb onto the apron and act out the finisher with him. Draper looks confused, but goes for the cover and gets the win with the Magnum Drop.

Winner: Dak Draper

After the match, Castle celebrates like he won and walks to the back. Dak Draper pulls out a participation award, but gives it a second thought and tosses it away. Instead, he shakes Isom’s hand and walks off.