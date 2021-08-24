ROH TV opens with a clip of last week’s main event. The clip shows that Bandido and Dragon Lee have a mutual respect despite Lee’s brother, RUSH, feuding with Bandido. Flip Gordon won the main event with a piledriver.

Ian Riccaboni introduces to ROH TV on behalf of Quinn McKay, who is competing tonight in the Women’s championship tournament.

Women’s Tournament Match: Quinn McKay vs Rok-C

Backstage, Quinn McKay and Rok-C are being interviewed by Wrestling With Wregret’s Brian Zane. Zane says that Rok-C really hoped to be facing McKay in the tournament, but McKay took that as an insult towards how easy she would be to defeat. Rok-C tried to explain herself, but her entrance music hit and Zane sent her to the gorilla position.

The match seemingly ignores the frustration from backstage as both women come out smiling, and Quinn McKay cheerfully shakes her hand as the code of honor is adhered to.

Neither woman can get the upperhand. We see Rok-C attempt a standing moonsault but accidentally lands with both knees into Quinn’s ribs. Quinn manages to apply different submission and pinning variations and gets closer each time. Quinn rolls up Rok-C and gets a close two count, then stands up and takes a bow.

A double clothesline ends with both women doing a kip-up to their feet. Quinn springboards over Rok-C but twists her knee and falls. Rok-C checks on her and shows good sportsmanship. The match continues.

Rok-C goes off the turnbuckle, but Quinn catches her in midair. Quinn turns it into a spinebuster. Quinn goes for a pin attempt, but Rok-C reverses it into a Code Red powerbomb and gets the surprising victory.

Winner and Advancing: Rok-C

Match: Miranda Alize vs. Nicole Savoy

This match starts with a lot of chain wrestling, but neither woman getting the upperhand to play up the fact that they’ve known each other for years.

At one point, Miranda Alize bites Savoy’s fingers during an armbar. Alize hits head scissors that sends Savvoy to the outside. Alize does a baseball slide right into Savoy’s face.

Back inside the ring, Savvoy dodges an attack and turns it into a big driver, but only gets a 2-count out of it.

Alize does a DDT off the top rope, but doesn’t get the pinfall. She follows it up with a Drive-By kick and does get the victory.

Winner and Advancing: Miranda Alize

Backstage, the Bouncers say they’ve been laughed at by fans for years, but now that their attitude has changed, it’s them who is laughing at the fans. Beer City says that finally, they have the Immovable Object, the Unstoppable Force, and Ken Dixon. Dixon laughs it off and says that’s fine because he has a dog, he doesn’t need friends. Beer City says the three of them are unstoppable.

No DQ Match: Demonic Flamita vs. Rey Horus

The match starts immediately and there is no Code of Honor. The match starts with a lot of Lucha moves, which sees Rey nearly score the pinfall within the first few seconds of the match. Flamita rolled out of the ring in frustration and grabbed a chair, but Rey dives outside and kicks it into Flamita’s face. Rey rolls back into the ring and attempts a springboard, but Flamita just tosses the chair into his face and he goes crashing to the floor.

Inside the ring, Flamita sets up the chair in the corner between two turnbuckles. Flamita Irish whips him face-first into the chair.

Rey rolls to the outside. Flamita follows. Flamita goes for head scissors but Rey flips over and turns it into a DDT onto the floor. Rey grabs the chair and nails Flamita onto the back.

Inside the ring, Flamita insults Rey’s mother, and the entire phrase is censored with a beep. Rey does a belly-to-belly suplex that sends Flamita into the turnbuckle. They meet in the middle of the ring and Flamita pretends to smack Rey, but he stops and smirks. Rey responds by actually slapping him. Flamita responds with a butterfly suplex into a backbreaker.

They battle onto the turnbuckle, but Flamita manages to hit a Spanish Fly out of the ring that sends them both through a table. Flamita rolls him into the ring and covers him, but only gets a 2 count. This angers Flamita, who goes off the turnbuckle with 450-splash for the victory.

Winner: Demonic Flamita

After the match, Flamita looks into the camera and tells Bandido that he’s next.