The April 13 edition of ROH TV was taped tonight at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island before AEW Rampage hit the air. Courtesy of Mike Kittrell, below are spoilers:

* Skye Blue defeated Kelly Madden

* Mark Briscoe defended Ari Daivari. After the match, Daivari, Josh Woods and Tony Nese attacked Briscoe until AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR made the save

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Metalik

* Robyn Renegade defeated Madison Rayne. It looked like Rayne suffered an injury here. We have more details at this link

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Tracey Williams

* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and Alex Coughlin defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake

* Darius Martin defeated Mike Bennett by DQ. Bennett and Matt Taven continued attacking Martin until Action Andretti made the save

* Willow Nightingale defeated Little Mean Kathleen

* Stu Grayson defeated Tony Nese

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena retained over Ashley D’Amboise. Athena tossed D’Amboise out of the ring and taunted the crowd after the match

ROH TV airs every Thursday at 7pm ET via the HonorClub platform.

