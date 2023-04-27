The May 4 edition of ROH TV was taped tonight at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Collin Fairchild:

* Pure Rules Match: NJPW’s Rocky Romero defeated Lee Moriarty

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Angelica Risk

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over NJPW’s Robbie Eagles

NOTE: This post will be updated later if more ROH TV matches are taped after the AEW Dynamite/Rampage tapings as they were in recent weeks.

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.