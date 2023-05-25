The June 8 edition (could air on June 15) of ROH TV was taped tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Kyle Hairston:

* The Kingdom defeated The Infantry

* Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora

* Stu Grayson and The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack

* Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Shogun, Jakob Austin Young and Bryce Saturn

* There should be more spoilers post-Dynamite.

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.

