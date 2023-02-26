ROH held tapings of their weekly television series on Saturday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

* Mark Briscoe def. Slim J

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Charlie Bravo)

* NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) def. Blake Christian

* Christopher Daniels def. Rohit Raju

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Josh Woods

* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) def. Joe Keys, Rex Lawless, Leon St. Giovanni

* Ari Daivari def. Mascara Dorada

* Wheeler Yuta interviewed by Ian Riccaboni. Wheeler issues an open challenge, Timothy Thatcher answers that. A match is made for the future.

* Willow Nightingale def. Lady Frost

* Willow is interviewed by Ian Riccaboni. She calls out Athena; Athena answers the calls

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) def. AR Fox. After the match, Eddie Kingston came out to confront Claudio and made his intentions clear, he wants the ROH World Title.

* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Tony Deppen. After the match, Samoa Joe issued an open challenge, Mark Briscoe answers.

* Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Marcus Kross, Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas.

* La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush and Dralistico) def. SAP (Serpentico and Angelico)

* Trish Adora def. Billie Starkz

* Trustbusters (Ari Daivari and Slim J) def. Manscout and Jake Crist

* Ari brags about his victory over Mascara Dorada, who comes out to confront Daivari. Slim J and Ari jump Dorada, Blake Christian makes the save with a chair.

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def. Timothy Thatcher. After the match, Wheeler calls out the NJPW LA Dojo and Clark Connors confronts Yuta.

* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus

* Eddie Kingston def. Jon Cruz. Eddie Kingston cuts a post-match promo.

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the title