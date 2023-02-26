ROH held tapings of their weekly television series on Saturday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
* Mark Briscoe def. Slim J
* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Charlie Bravo)
* NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) def. Blake Christian
* Christopher Daniels def. Rohit Raju
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Josh Woods
* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) def. Joe Keys, Rex Lawless, Leon St. Giovanni
* Ari Daivari def. Mascara Dorada
* Wheeler Yuta interviewed by Ian Riccaboni. Wheeler issues an open challenge, Timothy Thatcher answers that. A match is made for the future.
* Willow Nightingale def. Lady Frost
* Willow is interviewed by Ian Riccaboni. She calls out Athena; Athena answers the calls
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) def. AR Fox. After the match, Eddie Kingston came out to confront Claudio and made his intentions clear, he wants the ROH World Title.
* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Tony Deppen. After the match, Samoa Joe issued an open challenge, Mark Briscoe answers.
* Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Marcus Kross, Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas.
* La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush and Dralistico) def. SAP (Serpentico and Angelico)
* Trish Adora def. Billie Starkz
* Trustbusters (Ari Daivari and Slim J) def. Manscout and Jake Crist
* Ari brags about his victory over Mascara Dorada, who comes out to confront Daivari. Slim J and Ari jump Dorada, Blake Christian makes the save with a chair.
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def. Timothy Thatcher. After the match, Wheeler calls out the NJPW LA Dojo and Clark Connors confronts Yuta.
* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus
* Eddie Kingston def. Jon Cruz. Eddie Kingston cuts a post-match promo.
* ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the title