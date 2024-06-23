– Ring Of Honor has announced a pair of tapings for the eSports Stadium Arlington schedule announced by AEW as the Path To All In. The company announced two taping sessions for July 28 and two more for August 11. With that now known, featured below is the new schedule for AEW’s residency at eSports Stadium Arlington.

* Saturday, July 20 – AEW: Collision

* Friday, July 26 – ROH: Death Before Dishonor

* Saturday, July 27 – AEW: Collision

* Sunday, July 28 – ROH on HonorClub Taping (1pm session and 6pm session)

* Thursday, August 1 – AEW: Collision (Taped to air Saturday, August 3)

* Saturday, August 10 – AEW: Collision

* Sunday, August 11 – ROH on HonorClub Taping (1pm session and 6pm session)

* Saturday, August 17 – AEW: Collision

– It was announced on AEW Collision this week that The House Of Black will get a shot at the AEW Trios Championships when Buddy Matthews is cleared to return to the ring.