Ring of Honor Owner Tony Khan has confirmed the first set of ROH TV tapings to be held since he bought the company.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and confirmed that ROH will tape TV on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.

Tickets for the tapings will go on sale this Thursday.

Khan noted that more information on the ROH TV tapings will be revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite during the match between Josh Woods and ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe.

Khan stated back in December that the weekly ROH TV show would bee returning soon, and that it would air on the HonorClub streaming platform.

The next ROH pay-per-view will be Supercard of Honor, to be held on Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.