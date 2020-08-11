ROH TV Tapings Reportedly Will Be Unlike Anything Wrestling Fans Have Seen

Ring of Honor reportedly has big plans for their upcoming TV tapings.

As noted, ROH announced today that they will resume TV production some time this month in their home state of Maryland. It was noted that they will follow strict guidelines set by the Maryland State Athletic Commission, and they will institute necessary testing and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the tapings. These will be the first TV tapings since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that the ROH TV tapings will be unlike anything fans have seen in pro wrestling.

There’s no word yet no exactly what they have planned, but it was also said that hardcore fans, as in dedicated fans, will be pleased with ROH’s upcoming efforts. Alvarez also said he was told that if hardcore fans feel like they’ve been missing something from their pro wrestling as of late, then they will really enjoy what goes down at the tapings later this month.

We’ve seen several changes to the traditional pro wrestling product in the coronavirus era, everything from cinematic-style matches to extras used as crowd members. It could be very interesting to see what ROH has planned for their return to TV.

Stay tuned for updates on the ROH TV tapings. For those who missed it, below is the full announcement issued earlier today:

RING OF HONOR TO RETURN TO TELEVISION PRODUCTION THIS MONTH IN MARYLAND With the safety and health of talents, staff and production crew at the forefront, Ring of Honor Wrestling will return to producing new episodes of the “Ring of Honor Wrestling” television program this August 2020 in the home state of Maryland. ROH will adhere to a very stringent protocol as well as the regulations set in place by the Maryland State Athletic Commission. ROH will be instituting the necessary testing and safety measures in a continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no fans or staff who are not essential to the production present during these events. “Taking care of our people during this difficult time has been and still is our No. 1 priority,” ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff said. “That’s why we have spent many weeks working alongside the Maryland State commission in gearing towards our return to producing wrestling action. The strictest of protocols, testing and measures will be in place to assure us of this directive.” Ring of Honor’s last events were the cancelled 18th Anniversary and Past vs Present shows in Las Vegas last March 13th and 14th. Since then, the company has opted to cease taping operations until there was a safe way to resume. These new tapings will pick up right where ROH left off with a focus on the ROH Pure Title Tournament, which had been originally scheduled for April.

