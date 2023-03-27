ROH owner and AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Thursday’s Supercard of Honor go-home edition of ROH TV will be taped on Wednesday at the AEW Dynamite in St. Louis.

Thursday’s episode will see ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defend against Emi Sakura. The winner of that match will then defend at Supercard of Honor on Friday. Khan did not name the challenger for Supercard of Honor, but Athena previously challenged Yuka Sakazaki to a title match at the pay-per-view.

Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode will feature an angle between Athena and Sakura. The episode will also see Athena face Tootie Lynn in a Proving Ground match as Lynn looks to secure a future title match.

“This Thursday, 3/30 ROH Weekly TV Filmed in St. Louis ROH Women’s World Championship @AthenaPalmer_FG vs @EmiSakura_gtmv This Thursday, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend vs Emi Sakura! The winner will defend the title Friday at Supercard of Honor on ppv live in LA!,” Khan wrote.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air this Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated card, along with Khan’s tweet:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

TBA vs. Athena (c)

Challenger may be Yuka Sakazaki.

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

