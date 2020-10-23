According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor was interested in bringing in current IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo to work dates for the company as they attempt to revamp the brand following their return from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report notes that ROH was inquiring about the current Knockouts champion right around the time she finalized her long-term contract with IMPACT. They are still reaching out to other talents about coming in, and have already implemented several of the changes they were looking to make for the revamp.

