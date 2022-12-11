Tony Khan announced at the press conference after Final Battle that a weekly Ring of Honor TV series will be launching on the Honor Club streaming service.

They will keep a relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and B/R Live for the pay-per-views, which will be added to the Honor Club streaming service after ninety days.

The weekly Ring of Honor program will likely feature heavy involvement from New Japan Pro Wrestling with more details expected to be announced after Wrestle Kingdom next month.