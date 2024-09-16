Athena vs. Thekla.

Who is the real Goddess of women’s wrestling?

“The Fallen Goddess” wants to find out.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena surfaced on social media on Monday to send a message to one-half of the Goddesses of STARDOM Champions.

“Nice championship,” Athena wrote as a response to a post on X from Thekla, who posed with her title and included a caption, “Bring it on b*tches.”

Thekla is one-half of the Goddesses of STARDOM Champions alongside Momo Watanabe.