A big title match has been announced for next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Athena will be putting her ROH Women’s Championship on the line against Skye Blue, who called the champ out for being a bully on last night’s edition of ROH TV. You can see this play out in the backstage segment below.

.@Skyebyee has had enough of the disrespect and bullying tactics of #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG, and issues a huge challenge!

Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!

▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/VOGd5EeQ7S — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 4, 2023

Later in the night, Athena would officially accept Skye Blue’s challenge.

UPDATED CARD FOR MAY 11TH ROH TV

ROH Women’s Championship Match

Skye Blue vs. Athena (c)

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all ROH related news and stories.