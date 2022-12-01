AEW has announced on Twitter that Ring of Honor Women’s champion Mercedes Martinez will be defending her title against Athena at the December 10th Final Battle pay-per-view, which takes place from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Sat, Dec 10@RingOfHonor #FinalBattle

LIVE on PPV

4pm ET/3pm CT#ROH Women’s World Championship

Mercedes Martinez vs Athena In a battle of two of the toughest, @ringofhonor Women’s World Champ @RealMMartinez faces @AthenaPalmer_FG @ Final Battle LIVE on PPV, 12/10 in Arlington! pic.twitter.com/1Mp3OMw1z4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FINAL BATTLE:

-Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c) for the ROH Pure Championship

-Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship