Prestige Wrestling has announced on Twitter that AEW superstar Athena will be defending the Ring of Honor women’s championship against Miyu Yamashita at the promotion’s January 21st Vendetta event from Pomona, California.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 ATHENA will defend the RING OF HONOR Women’s Championship on 1/21 against MIYU YAMASHITA! January 21st, 2023

Pomona, CA@theglasshouse Live on https://t.co/4FRdj1eZuz at 7:00 PM PST! 🎟 https://t.co/923RtPzyNl pic.twitter.com/if1GbrrOym — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) December 17, 2022

Athena won the ROH women’s title from Mercedes Martinez at last Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view in Texas. As of right now this will be the Fallen Goddess’s first defense of the gold.