This weekend’s ROH TV featured a women’s division matchup between Willow and Mandy Leon, where the winner would go on to challenge Rok-C for the women’s championship at the December 11th Final Battle pay per view. After a competitive back and forth Willow picked up the victory, and will challenge Rok-C at the big event, which is being referred to as ROH’s “End of an Era” show due to their planned hiatus in 2022.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match

Shane Taylor promotions (Moses, Kaun, O’Shay Edwards) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, Dutch)

Grudge Match

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King