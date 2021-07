Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck revealed the latest details the upcoming women’s tournament, which features 16-competitors aiming to become the new women’s champion for the promotion.

The tournament will begin on the weekend of July 31st, and will see the following first round matchups:

* Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia

* Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy

* Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C

As a reminder The Allure’s Angelina Love has received a first-round bye in the tournament. Stay tuned.