ROH is set to reveal the bracket for the ROH Women’s World Title tournament during Sunday’s Best In the World pay-per-view.

Ring of Honor announced today that the full bracket will be revealed this Sunday. The tournament will be featured on ROH TV, and is scheduled to begin the weekend of July 31.

The only thing confirmed for the tournament is that Angelina Love has a first round bye, which she earned by defeating Quinn McKay in May. McKay will be able to earn her ticket to the tournament if she can defeat Mandy Leon on ROH TV the weekend of July 17.

Two more participants were revealed this evening as ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis gave out two bonus tickets to the tournament, as seen in the YouTube video below. Kanellis gave spots to Holidead and Marti Belle.

In addition to those two spots and McKay’s potential spot, the following 14 competitors have been announced for the 15-woman tournament: Angelina Love, Mandy Leon, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Willow, Nicole Savoy, Max The Impaler, Alex Gracia, Sumie Sakai, Marti Belle, Holidead.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Fight Without Honor Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson, Homicide) vs. The Foundation (Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams) (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe) vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson

Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven” interview show

The brackets for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament will be revealed

Hour One

PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas, Beer City Bruiser)

Hour One

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita

