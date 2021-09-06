The finals of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament have been confirmed.

Rok-C and Miranda Alize will do battle to crown the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion at Sunday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Philadelphia.

The latest edition of ROH TV saw Rok-C defeat Angelina Love to advance to the finals, while Alize defeated Trish Adora to advance.

The ROH Women’s World Title is replacing the Women of Honor World Title. Rok-C and Alize both made their debuts with ROH earlier this year.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 12 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The Hour One pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing for free on HonorClub, ROH’s YouTube channel, and Facebook. The main Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view card will begin at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Title

Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

Finals for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox) (c)

TBA vs. TBA

Two top free agents who were recently released from another promotion will compete.

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) vs. John Walters, LSG and Lee Moriarty

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Hour One Pre-show: Honor Rumble

Danhausen, other participants TBA

Winner receives a future ROH World Title shot.

