ROH has announced another entrant for the Women’s World Title tournament that is scheduled for this summer.

It was announced at the end of Wednesday’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday episode that Rok-C will be participating in the tournament. She received a “Ticket to Gold” from ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett, which gives her a spot in the tournament.

Rok-C made her ROH debut on last Wednesday’s Women’s Division Wednesday premiere, teaming with Max The Impaler to face Laynie Luck and Hyan in a 15 minute time limit draw.

Rok-C previously trained under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling school and promotion. The 19 year old held the ROW Diamonds Division Title for a period of time.

ROH confirmed that another tournament entrant will be announced next Wednesday. This week’s Women’s Division Wednesday episode also featured Sumie Sakai defeating Vita VonStarr, indicating that Sakai will also receive a spot in the tournament. She re-signed with ROH back in January.

Angelina Love is the only other wrestler that has been confirmed for the ROH Women’s World Title tournament. She will face Quinn McKay on this weekend’s ROH TV episode and if Quinnn wins, she will earn a spot in the tournament as well. If Love wins, she will receive a first round bye in the tournament. This will be McKay’s ROH debut match.

In other news for the ROH Women’s World Title tournament, it was announced this week that former ROH commentator Lenny Leonard will be returning to work for the promotion to call the tournament matches. Leonard previously worked for ROH from 2005-2009.

ROH is expected to announce more details on the Women’s World Title tournament soon. The tournament will see a new Women’s World Title replace the old Women of Honor World Title, which has been deactivated since January 1, 2020 after Kelly Klein was stripped of the title after the company did not renew her contract.

Stay tuned for more on the ROH Women’s World Title tournament, which was originally scheduled for last year but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is this week’s Women’s Division Wednesday episode:

Congratulations to @TheRokC_ for receiving a ticket to gold! Rok-C will compete in the Quest For Gold Tournament this summer where a new ROH Women’s Champion will be crowned. Next Wednesday https://t.co/gv6h16BBAo at 7 PM ET another lucky entrant will be announced! #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/rAF7PjaUqq — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 6, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.