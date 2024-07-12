A big ROH World Championship Eliminator bout has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program, which is a taped show this week from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, an ROH World Championship Eliminator bout has been confirmed for the show.

The match will see Roderick Strong going one-on-one against Dalton Castle to determine who advances to challenge Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024.

Also scheduled for AEW Collision on 7/13 in an officially announced and advertised bout is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington.

For complete AEW Collision spoilers from 7/10 in Calgary for the 7/13 show, click here.