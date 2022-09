AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will feature Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH world title against FTR’s Dax Harwood. Check out the full card below.

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara opening round for the world title eliminator tournament

-Samoa Joe speaks

-Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood for the ROH world championship