AEW announced two additional title matchups for this Saturday’s Battle of the Belts television special

ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Dalton Castle, and Scorpio Sky will give Sammy Guevara his rematch for TNT title. Updated card can be found below.

-Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s title

-Scorpion Sky vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT title

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH world title

Announced for AEW Battle of the Belts II this Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Vet2OCWqYT — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) April 14, 2022

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited