AEW has announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will be defending his title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey.

Jericho was called out by Claudio and Danielson earlier in the show, then declared that he would defend the belt against both men, as well as Guevara, where he insinuated that Guevara would be helping him retain by taking the fall.

Not the answer we expected from @IAmJericho, but we're here for it #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/ADnV4hZXcb — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 5, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals