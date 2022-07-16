Following his successful title defense on this evening’s AEW Rampage ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham cut a promo to the live crowd saying that he will defeat all of their favorites, and that they can expect to see a lot more of him on AEW television.

This brought out new signee Claudio Castagnoli, who made it known that he would like to challenge for Gresham’s prized possession.

AEW later confirmed the world title match will take place at next Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH world title

-FTR vs. The Briscoes in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the ROH tag team titles

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH women’s title

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH television title

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title