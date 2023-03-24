Eddie Kingston vs. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli is now official for ROH Supercard of Honor.

Kingston previously “quit” AEW so that he could challenge Castagnoli in ROH. This week’s ROH TV show saw Castagnoli accept the previously-issued challenge issued by Kingston, calling him the biggest waste of potential he’s ever seen.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air on Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.