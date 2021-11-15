The ROH world title matchup is set for the promotion’s December 11th Final Battle pay per view.

Bandido will defend the gold against new number one contender Jonathan Gresham at the marquee event, which will be the last ROH show ahead of their planned hiatus in 2022. Gresham earned the opportunity by defeating Brody King on last night’s Honor For All special. Bandido also wrestled at Honor For All, where he beat Demonic Flamita in a no-DQ bout to retain the championship.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FINAL BATTLE:

-Bandido versus Jonathan Gresham for the ROH world championship

-Shane Taylor versus Kenny King