Game Changer Wrestling has announced Jonathan Gresham will be defending the ROH World Championship against 2 Cold Scorpio at the “Say You Will” event from Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on January 15, 2022.

Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae and PCO vs. AJ Gray has already been confirmed for this upcoming event.

Gresham will be defending the ROH title against Chris Sabin at the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on January 8.

At the GCW Blood on the Hills show earlier this month, Gresham successfully defended the ROH championship against AJ Gray.