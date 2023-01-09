Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode.

Elevation will be headlined by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending against Josh Woods. ROH World Women’s Champion Athena will also be in action as she faces Viva Van in a non-title bout.

The House of Black will be in trios action tonight, while The Bollywood Boyz will return to the AEW ring tonight as they face The Kingdom. This will be their second AEW match as they lost to The Gunns back in October on Elevation. Also, AEW announced that Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will be in action but no opponents were named.

Tonight’s Elevation matches were filmed last Wednesday from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a non-title match

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Danika Della Rouge and Amira

* Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Schaff

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Josh Woods

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Luther and Serpentico

* The Kingdom vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

* The House of Black vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Ari Daivari

* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will be in action

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.