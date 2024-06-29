There is a new Ring Of Honor World Television Champion.

At the CMLL Viernes Espectacular special event on Friday night at Arena Mexico, Kyle Fletcher defended his ROH World TV Championship against Atlantis Jr.

Atlantis Jr. would go on to defeat the Don Callis Family member from AEW to become the brand new ROH World TV Champion.

“What a night we had at the Arena México,” CMLL wrote via X. “Atlantis Jr. becomes the new ROH World Television Champion by defeating Kyle Fletcher in an extraordinary match.”

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni wrote via social media, “Despite CMLL stars appearing on ROH events officially as representatives of the company as early as 2015, this is the first time a CMLL star has won ROH gold while under contract with CMLL while the opposite has occurred once (Matt Taven) to my recollection. Wow.”

¡Vaya noche la que hemos vivido en la Arena México! Atlantis Jr. se convierte en el nuevo Campeón Mundial de Televisión de ROH derrotando a Kyle Fletcher en un combate extraordinario. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL

“Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo pic.twitter.com/65WjqPuYjf — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 29, 2024