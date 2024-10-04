A new championship match has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

During the October 3 episode of ROH On HonorClub, it was announced that the ROH World Television Championship will be on-the-line at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.

Scheduled for October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, current ROH World TV Champion Atlantis Jr. will defend his gold against “The Machine” Brian Cage in a match that will take place as part of the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

Also set for the 10/12 PPV in Tacoma:

* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (International Title)

* Darby Allin vs. TBA

