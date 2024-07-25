Another new championship bout has been announced for the Ring Of Honor pay-per-view this weekend.

It was announced this week that Atlantis Jr. will defend his ROH World Television Championship in a six-way Survival Of The Fittest match at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024.

The bout will also feature Lio Rush, Shane Taylor, Johnny TV, Brian Cage and Lee Johnson.

Ahead of the big six-man title tilt, Atlantis Jr. will team with Rush against Johnny TV and Taylor on Thursday’s ROH On HonorClub “go-home” show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for ROH Death Before Dishonor on Friday, July 26 from eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX.

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe defends against Roderick Strong

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Queen Aminata

* ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defends against Red Velvet

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta defends against Lee Moriarty

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante in a Texas Death Match

* ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. defends against Lio Rush, Shane Taylor, Johnny TV, Brian Cage and Lee Johnson in a Survival of the Fittest match