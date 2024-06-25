“The Forbidden Door” between AEW and CMLL continues to be wide open.

On Monday evening, CMLL announced that the ROH World Television Championship will be on-the-line at their upcoming event this Friday.

ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family in AEW will be putting his title up for grabs in a one-on-one showdown against Atlantis Jr. at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular show on June 28.

Also scheduled for the show is Mistico, Volador Jr. and Esfinge vs. Ángel de Oro and Los Infernales, Titan and Templario vs. Star Jr. and Ultimo Guerrero, Skadi, Lluvia and Tessa Blanchard vs. Zeuxis, Persephone and Stephanie Vaquer, Futuro and Max Star vs. Raider and Vegas and Micro Sagrado, Chamuel and KeMalito vs. Tengu, Micro Gemelo Diablo I and Micro Gemelo Diablo II.