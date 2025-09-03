Ring of Honor is bringing a special episode of ROH TV to YouTube next week.

The company announced that the episode will premiere on Friday, September 5 at 7 p.m. ET via the ROH YouTube channel. ROH TV will also continue to air in its regular Thursday 7 p.m. ET slot on HonorClub.

No matches for the YouTube broadcast have been revealed as of this writing.

This comes after July’s Death Before Dishonor event ended up streaming for free on YouTube when HonorClub encountered technical issues. Following the outage, ROH owner Tony Khan stated that subscribers would receive a free month of HonorClub and admitted he was taking a significant financial hit, saying the situation cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”