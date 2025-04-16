Ring Of Honor will be airing their weekly television show on a special day and time this week.

On Wednesday morning, ROH Wrestling released an announcement via social media regarding a special air time for the weekly ROH On HonorClub show.

“SPECIAL DAY & START TIME FOR ROH TV,” the announcement read. “This Friday ROH TV will be streaming exclusively on Honor Club at the special day & start time of 4:20pm ET/3:30pm CT!”

For those interested, you can subscribe by logging on to WatchROH.com.

