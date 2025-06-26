ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW … as ROH x CMLL Global Wars: Mexico begins from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

* Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Thunder Rosa and CMLL Universal Amazons Champion Persephone

Athena and Thunder Rosa start things off with a staredown. They take in the Mexican crowd until Athena lays into Rosa. Red Velvet tags in and whips Athena into Rosa. Rosa gets her boot up and then fights off Velvet. Rosa hits a springboard arm drag and then chops Velvet. Rosa grabs Velvet’s hand and runs up the ropes into an arm drag. Persephone tags in. Rosa snapmares Velvet, who eats a double dropkick from Rosa and Persephone. Athena tags in and gets in Persephone’s face. Athena is shoved down, but gets up and wants a test of strength. Persephone wins the test, but Athena pops up and rolls Persephone up for a two count. Persephone tries a roll up, but Athena kicks out and tries a springboard move. Persephone catches her, but Athena counters into an arm drag.

Persephone is sent into the corner, but she hops over Athena and rolls her up for a two count. Athena ducks a kick and tries one of her own. Persephone dodges Athena’s attack, but Athena hits a thrust to the throat. Velvet tags in and works Persephone over in the corner. Athena tags back in and hits a couple of knees before tagging Velvet back in. Velvet chokes Persephone on the second rope and then hits a roundhouse kick. With Persephone on the second rope, Velvet hits a running dropkick to the back for a two count. Athena tags back in and snapmares Persephone. Athena kicks Persephone in the back and tags Velvet back in. Velvet kicks Persephone and hits the ropes. Persephone hits a clothesline and both women are slow to get up.

Rosa tags in, as does Athena. Rosa comes in hot with a flurry of running clotheslines. With Athena laying against the bottom rope, Rosa hits a running dropkick. Rosa hits a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge. Velvet breaks up the pin. Rosa tags in Persephone and hits a lungblower on Athena. Persephone climbs to the second rope and hits a missile dropkick on Athena. Velvet breaks up the pin and sends Persephone to the floor. Rosa sends Velvet to the apron, but Athena attacks Rosa from behind. Athena tags in Velvet and hits a Code Breaker variation on Rosa. Velvet hits a Stir It Up kick, but Persephone breaks up the pin. Persephone gets hit by Athena with an O-Face, but Rosa lays into Athena. Persephone pushes Velvet into Athena. Persephone hits a fallaway slam on Velvet and keeps Athena from entering the ring. Rosa stacks up Velvet for the win!

Winners: Thunder Rosa and Persephone

ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne vs. CMLL World Welterweight Champion Titan – Proving Ground Match

Nick Wayne taunts the crowd a bit and then kicks away the Code of Honor. They lock up and Wayne drags Titan over. They lock up again and Wayne drives Titan to the corner. Wayne brushes Titan’s face. Titan rushes at Wayne, but Nick avoids it. Titan flips over Wayne in the corner and then hits a headscissors. Titan goes for a monkey flip, but Wayne catches him and puts him on the top turnbuckle. Wayne pushes Titan off of the turnbuckle to the floor. Wayne goes to the floor, as well, and sends Titan into the barricade. Wayne sends Titan into the barricade again and then taunts the crowd.

Wayne rolls Titan back into the ring and goes for a pin. Titan kicks out at two. Wayne chops Titan and then chokes him on the middle rope. Wayne puts Titan in the corner chest-first and climbs to the second rope. Wayne goes for Titan’s mask, but backs off from it. Wayne snapmares Titan and tears at his mask some more before backing off from it again. Wayne sends Titan to the corner and hits a running back elbow. Wayne drops an elbow for a two count. Titan starts to fight back, but Wayne kicks him to cut him off. Wayne sends Titan to the corner and rushes in. Titan blocks him with a kick and then hits a flurry of kicks. Titan goes to the apron and hits a springboard crossbody. Titan hits a dropkick and Wayne rolls to the floor. Titan hits a dive through the ropes.

Titan kicks Wayne and rolls him back into the ring. Titan hits a springboard splash for a two count. Titan tries to lift up Wayne, but Nick blocks it and hits a handspring cutter for a two count. Titan fights off a full nelson and hits a forearm. They exchange chops and forearms until Titan hits a flurry of punches and kicks. Wayne shakes it off and hits a superkick. Wayne hits a Sliced Bread, but Titan gets right up and lays out Wayne with a kick. Titan hits a belly-to-back suplex and climbs to the top rope. Wayne rolls to the floor, so Titan drops to the mat and hits a dive to the outside. Titan rolls Wayne back into the ring and goes for a springboard splash. Wayne gets his knees up and goes for a fisherman’s suplex. Titan rolls up Wayne for a two count. Titan hits a tornado DDT and goes for a Muta Lock, but the bell rings.

Winner: Time Limit Draw

* Titan has earned a ROH World TV Championship Match since this was a Proving Ground Match. Titan chases Nick Wayne to the back before coming back and soaking up the crowd.

* A video airs for Bandido. He can’t believe that he’s Ring of Honor Champion and representing the title in Mexico. He’s happy to wrestle in front of his family.

* A recap video airs of Mascara Dorada helping Bandido after Bandido got beatdown by Blake Christian and Lee Johnson a couple of weeks ago.

ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada

The Code of Honor is followed and they lock up. They jockey for position until Mascara Dorada drives Bandido to the ropes. They break clean and lock up again. Bandido drives Dorado to the ropes this time and they break clean again. Bandido goes for a quick punch, but Dorada ducks it. Dorada hits a springboard arm drag. They exchange arm drags and trips until neither man can gain the advantage on a pin and they have a standoff. Dorada hits the ropes and flips over Bandido. Bandido catches Dorada’s legs. Dorada pops up and goes for another flip. Bandido catches him with a knee. Dorada shakes it off and heads to the top rope. Dorada rolls through. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but Dorada avoids it.

Dorada trips up Bandido and then hits an uppercut. Dorada goes for a monkey flip against the ropes, but Bandido sends him to the floor. Bandido hits the ropes, but Dorada hits a springboard dropkick. Bandido rolls to the floor and Dorada hits a corkscrew plancha. Dorada rolls Bandido back into the ring. Bandido tries to kick Dorada, but Mascara avoids it and hits a spin kick. Dorada climbs to the top rope and hits a 450 Splash for a two count. Bandido tries to fight back, but eats a headscissors. Dorada hits the ropes, but eats a pop up cutter. Bandido kicks Dorada to the floor and hits a twisting dive.

Bandido gets back in the ring and blocks a punch from Dorada on the apron. Bandido brings Dorada to the top rope and hits a superplex for a two count. Dorada hits a kick and then a chop in the corner. Bandido is sent to the corner and Dorada hits a rolling attack. Bandido shakes it off with a short clothesline. Dorada shakes it off with a knee in the corner. Bandido sends Dorada to the corner, but he slides to the floor. Bandido hits a dive over the turnbuckles. Bandido rolls Dorada back into the ring and climbs to the top rope. Bandido hits a frog splash for a two count.

Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but Dorada moves out of the way and hits a hurricanrana after standing on Bandido’s shoulders. They exchange chops for a bit and then drop to their knees. They exchange more chops and then slaps. They decide to go to the apron to exchange more chops until Bandido hits a few forearms. Dorada hits a superkick. Bandido hits a superkick. They hit a double kick and both men fall to the floor. They both get back into the ring just before the referee gets to the count of 20.

Bandido rushes at Dorada against the ropes. Dorada lifts Bandido to the apron and hits a kick. They go to the ramp connected to the ring and Dorada hits a headscissors. Dorada hits a hip toss and then climbs the entrance stairs. Dorada hits a diving crossbody from the entrance sign. Dorada runs Bandido back to the ring and tosses him in. Dorada runs up the ramp and back to the ring, hitting a corkscrew splash for a two count. They jockey for position on roll ups until Bandido traps Dorada’s wrists in a pin. Dorada bridges up and then uses his core to sit up and shimmy over Bandido. Bandido holds onto the wrists, though, and hits a Code Red variation for a two count.

Bandido hits a clothesline in the corner and then lifts Dorada to the top rope. Dorada fights Bandido off and drops to the mat. Dorada hits a kick with Bandido still on the top turnbuckle. Dorada runs at Bandido and stands on Bandido’s shoulder and hits a superhurricanrana. Dorada climbs to the top rope and hits a shooting star press for a two count. Dorada clubs down on Bandido and hits the ropes. Bandido catches Dorada and hits the X Knee and then the 21 Plex for a two count! Dorada gets his feet up on a charging Bandido and then climbs to the top rope. Bandido kicks Dorada to cut him off and then joins him on the top rope. Bandido hits a super fallaway slam and then the 21 Plex for the win!

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion: Bandido

* Mascara Dorada grabs the ROH World Championship and shakes Bandido’s hand. Dorada puts the title around Bandido’s waist.

* Rocky Romero and Konosuke Takeshita are in the back. Romero says that Bandido had an impressive win against Mascara Dorada. However, Takeshita is the most impressive person to wrestle in Arena Mexico. Bandido cost Takeshita his spot in the Casino Battle Royal, so Takeshita is challenging Bandido to a match at Supercard of Honor for the ROH World Championship. Takeshita says that he’s the alpha.

* An AEW All In: Texas commercial airs.

* Top Flight and Leila Grey are outside. They have a big match next week against The Infantry for the #1 Contendership for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, so Grey tries to pump up Top Flight. Whoever wins will take on The Sons of Texas at Supercard of Honor.

* Also official for Supercard of Honor – Thunder Rosa vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship.

* A video airs for Lee Moriarty. Moriarty talks about wrestling in Mexico and how honored he is to wrestle Blue Panther.

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty with Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Blue Panther

This is a non-title match. The Code of Honor is followed and they lock up. They jockey for position until Blue Panther grabs a side headlock. Lee Moriarty fights out of it and grabs a wristlock. Panther reverses and brings Moriarty to a knee. Moriarty tries to reverse, but Panther holds on. Moriarty fights out and applies a cravat. Panther counters into a full nelson. Moriarty breaks it and grabs a full nelson of his own and transitions into an abdominal stretch. Panther fights out of it and trips up Moriarty. Moriarty pops up and hits an arm drag.

Panther sends Moriarty to the corner, but Moriarty pops out and rolls Panther up for a two count. They shake hands, but Moriarty lays in a kick and then an uppercut. Moriarty hits two more uppercuts in the corner. Panther turns it around and chops at Moriarty. Moriarty switches and kicks Panther down to a knee. Moriarty chokes Panther with his boot and then charges at him. Panther moves out of the way and hits three running clotheslines for a two count.

Panther goes to the apron, but Moriarty kicks him. Panther falls to the floor and Moriarty hits a dive through the middle and bottom ropes. Moriarty gets back into the ring and hits another dive through the middle and bottom ropes. Moriarty gets back in the ring and waits for Panther to get back in the ring. Panther gets on the apron and blocks a punch. Panther slams Moriarty’s head into the top turnbuckle and climbs to the top rope. Moriarty cuts him off and joins him on the top rope. Moriarty hits a superplex for a two count.

Moriarty locks on the Border City Stretch. Panther almost gets to the ropes, but Moriarty rolls him back to the center of the ring. Moriarty rolls Panther back to the center of the ring again when Panther almost gets to the ropes. Panther gets close to the ropes again, but Moriarty traps his arm with his legs. Panther is able to break free and grab the ropes to break the hold. They stand and exchange chops until Panther hits a clothesline for a two count. Moriarty hits a flurry of forearms, which knocks Panther down.

Moriarty sends Panther to the ropes, but Panther holds on. Moriarty charges at him, but Panther moves and Moriarty goes to the apron. Panther knocks Moriarty to the floor and then goes to the ramp. Panther dives from the ramp to the floor on Moriarty. Panther rolls Moriarty into the ring. Moriarty reverses a whip, but Panther hits a springboard crossbody. Moriarty shakes it off, but Panther grabs an armbar. Moriarty taps!

Winner: Blue Panther

* Shane Taylor Promotions attack Blue Panther after the match. The Infantry hold Panther down as Taylor hits a splash. Taylor goes for a splash from the second rope, but Bryan Danielson’s music hits. Danielson brings out some help, including Hologram and Mascara Dorada. They clear The Infantry from the ring and Danielson hits the Busaiku Knee on Taylor. Danielson grabs a microphone and speaks to the crowd in Spanish – thanking them and putting over Blue Panther.

* Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther for the ROH Pure Championship is official for Supercard of Honor.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)