The ROH x CMLL x Stardom Global Wars event is “in the can.”

Matches and segments for the upcoming ROH x CMLL x Stardom Global Wars event on June 18, 2026 were taped before and after AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH. on June 10.

Featured below are spoilers from the 6/10 taping:

* Dark Match – Steven Borden and Kiran Grey defeated Rosario Grillo and KM.

* Athena defeated Syuri to retain the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship.

* AEW National Championship Match – Mark Davis (c) pinned Ace Austin with the pile driver.

* AEW International Championship Match – Konosuke Takeshita (c) pinned Lee Johnson.

* Mina Shirakawa & Harley Cameron defeated Viva Van & Lacey Lane when Harley pinned Lane with “Her Finishing Maneuver.”

* 8-Man Tag Team Match: The Outrunners & Speedball Mike Bailey & Mistico defeated The Lethal Twist & Roppongi Vice (Blake Christian & Jay Lethal & Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) when Bailey pinned Trent and Rocky simultaneously tapped out to La Mistica – Turbo Floyd wrestled wearing an ROH 6-Man championship belt.

* The night ended with everyone waving their hands to Mistico’s theme.

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