The ROH x CMLL x Stardom Global Wars event is “in the can.”
Matches and segments for the upcoming ROH x CMLL x Stardom Global Wars event on June 18, 2026 were taped before and after the AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster taping in Cincinnati, OH. on June 11.
For those interested, you can also check out complete ROH x CMLL x Stardom: Global Wars Spoilers From 6/10 Taping In Cincinnati, OH..
Featured below are spoilers from the 6/11 taping:
- * Dark Match: Steven Borden & Kiran Grey def. Rosario Grillo & KM
* ROH Pure Women’s Championship: Deonna Purazzo (c) def. Olympia
* Syuri defeated Billie Starkz
* The Opps defeated The Premier Athletes
* Red Velvet & Thunder Rosa def. Lacey Lane & Viva Van
* Queen Aminata def. Hanako
* Maika def. Diamante
* Mickey Nicholls def. Aaron Solo
* Takumi Iroha def. Hyan
* ROH Television Championship: Lio Rush def Action Andretti and AR Fox (c) to win the title
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for ROH results coverage.