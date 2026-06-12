The ROH x CMLL x Stardom Global Wars event is “in the can.”

Matches and segments for the upcoming ROH x CMLL x Stardom Global Wars event on June 18, 2026 were taped before and after the AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster taping in Cincinnati, OH. on June 11.

For those interested, you can also check out complete ROH x CMLL x Stardom: Global Wars Spoilers From 6/10 Taping In Cincinnati, OH..

Featured below are spoilers from the 6/11 taping:

* Dark Match: Steven Borden & Kiran Grey def. Rosario Grillo & KM

* ROH Pure Women’s Championship: Deonna Purazzo (c) def. Olympia

* Syuri defeated Billie Starkz

* The Opps defeated The Premier Athletes

* Red Velvet & Thunder Rosa def. Lacey Lane & Viva Van

* Queen Aminata def. Hanako

* Maika def. Diamante

* Mickey Nicholls def. Aaron Solo

* Takumi Iroha def. Hyan

* ROH Television Championship: Lio Rush def Action Andretti and AR Fox (c) to win the title

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for ROH results coverage.