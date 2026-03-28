The latest “Global Wars” co-promoted special event has come and gone.
And here are the results.
On Saturday night, March 27, 2027, the Ring Of Honor (ROH) and Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) co-promoted “Global Wars” event took place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Onatio, Canada.
Featured below are complete ROH x MLP Global Wars Canada results from 3/27:
- * The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) defeated Kaito Kiyomiya and Bishop Dyer, Gates of Agony, and Bryce Hansen and Sheldon Jean to become the first-ever MLP Tag Team Champions
* Ricochet defeated Rich Swann
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Taylor Rising to retain her title
* Michael Oku defeated Jake Crist, Barbaro Cavernario, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Ace Austin, and Brent Banks to win a six-pack challenge
* PWA Champion’s Grail holder Rohan Raja defeated Stu Grayson to retain
* ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated MLP Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw to retain her title
* Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson defeated Evil Uno, Bhupinder Gujar, and Psycho Mike
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Alice Crowley to retain her title
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Adam Priest and Tommy Billington
.@MachineGunKA hits a HUGE Cutter/Neck Breaker!
Order on @Triller_TV
– https://t.co/P6v2MuA5ID#ROH #MLP #GlobalWars@ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/8q1LcOCml9
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 28, 2026
THE GOOD BROTHERS ARE THE FIRST-EVER MLP CANADIAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!! #ANDNEW #MLP #ROH pic.twitter.com/4Gj9zZiPpl
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 28, 2026