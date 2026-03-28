The latest “Global Wars” co-promoted special event has come and gone.

And here are the results.

On Saturday night, March 27, 2027, the Ring Of Honor (ROH) and Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) co-promoted “Global Wars” event took place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Onatio, Canada.

Featured below are complete ROH x MLP Global Wars Canada results from 3/27:

* The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) defeated Kaito Kiyomiya and Bishop Dyer, Gates of Agony, and Bryce Hansen and Sheldon Jean to become the first-ever MLP Tag Team Champions

* Ricochet defeated Rich Swann

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Taylor Rising to retain her title

* Michael Oku defeated Jake Crist, Barbaro Cavernario, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Ace Austin, and Brent Banks to win a six-pack challenge

* PWA Champion’s Grail holder Rohan Raja defeated Stu Grayson to retain

* ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated MLP Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw to retain her title

* Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson defeated Evil Uno, Bhupinder Gujar, and Psycho Mike

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Alice Crowley to retain her title

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Adam Priest and Tommy Billington