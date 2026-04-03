ROH on HonorClub starts … NOW!

This week’s show is part one of a special multi-part installment from the ROH x MLP Global Wars – Canada taping back on March 27 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Hyan vs Aurora Tempest

True to ROH form, the show started with a previously unannounced match pitting Hyan against Tempest, for reasons.

Hyan kept Tempest on her toes while Don Callis, Mauro Ranallo and Ian Riccaboni called the match. Hyan sent Temptest to the outside and flew after her with suicide dive. Tempest got back in the ring and hit a rolling scopion kick followed by a Meteora to keep momentum in her favor.

Hyan came back with a stalling suplex and the two threw forearms in the middle of the ring. Hyan sent Tempest to the canvas with a hooking lariat and then a backdrop driver. Hyan went for the cover, but Tempest kicked out at two.

Hyan went for a big boot, but Tempest dodged it and tried to wrap Hyan up in an octopus. Hyan got out of it and sent Tempest off the ropes and nailed her with a spear. She went for a glam slam and dropped Tempest on her face to make the cover and get the win to kick off Global Wars!

Match Result: Hyan defeated Aurora Tempest

Raj Singh and Chris Chambers vs Mo Jabari and El Reverso

Singh is a mainstay in Maple Leaf Pro and Chris Chambers has a weed thing going on, which I should remind you, is legal in Canada. Not to brag or anything.

Singh and Chambers jumped their opponents right off the bell and when the dust settled, it was Reverso vs Chambers in the battle of armbars. Reverso tagged in Jabari and then hit a Manhattan Drop on Chambers.

Reverso tagged back in and Chambers sent him into Singh’s waiting knee in the corner. Chambers hit a suplex and then tagged in Singh. Singh threw some chops and went for a powerbomb, but Reverso countered and managed to tag in Jabari who went right to Singh, fists flying.

Jabari hit a vertical suplex and leg drop, but Singh kicked out at two. Jabari found himself at the mercy of a senton from Singh, and then some stomps. Jabari came out of the corner, but Singh hit him with a neck-breaker. Singh ran Reverso off the apron and then went back to putting the boots to Jabari.

Chambers tagged back in and scoop slammed Jabari. Chambers went for a stomp off the second rope, but Jabari got his knees up. Reverso came in and double dropkicked Singh and Chambers. He hit a springboard dropkick on Singh and Chambers got involved enough to eat a DDT.

Singh overpowered Reverso and superkicks started being spammed all around. Singh charged Reverso, but Reverso pulled down the top rope, sending him to the outside. Reverso then hit a very high moonsault on Chambers and picked up the pin and victory.

Match Result: Mo Jabari and El Reverso defeated Raj Singh and Chris Chambers

Maya World vs Billie Starkz

It was during these introductions that we, the audience, realized that this was just in fact, the pre-show for Global Wars Canada.

A smiling Starkz suckered World in on the Code of Honor (which World really should have seen coming, but I digress) and the two went back and forth until World hit a shotgun dropkick, sending Starkz to the outside. World followed and decked Starkz on the entrance ramp.

Starkz turned the tides though, sending World into the stairs, face first. She tossed World back into the ring and the two traded shots with Starkz coming out on top and sending World to the corner for exactly 8 punches.

World dodged and axe-handle and tried to hit a springboard move, but Starkz caught her and hit a backbreaker off the ropes. World came up swinging, but couldn’t get ahold of Starkz, so Starkz kicked her in the back.

Starks threw elbows and stomps, pausing only to mug for the crowd when she could. World started to fire up, but Starkz cut her off with a stunner and a heel kick. World rolled through and jumped up for a stomp that sent Starkz reeling.

World took over with kicks and a snap suplex. World followed that up with a springboard moonsault from the second rope for a two count. Starkz went for a quick rollup and World countered it. They rolled around the ring getting two counts until Starkz sent World to the corner. She dropped World over her knee with a back breaker, but only got a two count.

Starkz went up top, but World pulled her down in a sunset powerbomb followed by a shining wizard and that was it. World got the pin and the win.

Match Result: Maya World defeated Billie Starkz

And now, after a very fiery opening video package featuring an eclipse, we move onto the main card for Global Wars Canada.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs Adam Priest & Tommy Billington

Kingston and Priest kicked things off with the crowd clearly behind Kingston. Priest grabbed a headlock and took Kingston to the mat. Kingston scrambled up and hooked Priest, giving Ortiz a chance to tag in and hit a double suplex on Priest.

Billington made a blind tag and they double teamed Ortiz until Priest got tired and left. Billington tagged him back in though for a double back suplex. Billington tagged in and stomped the hand of Ortiz, but Ortiz countered with a body slam and tagged in Kingston.

Kingston hit a flapjack, but Billington kicked out. Kingston hit a butterfly suplex, but Billington fought back and sent him into the corner with Priest. Priest tagged in and started working on Kingston’s arm. Kingston fought back with chops until Priest drove his shoulder into the mat.

Billington tagged in but Kingston fought both of them off until Priest hit a clothesline and Billington a suplex simultaneously. Ortiz tagged in and tried to fight them both, but caught a dropkick from Billington. Ortiz fired up and came back in to get caught in a half crab by Priest.

Billington then put a crossface on Kingston. Kingston dragged them both out of the ring, and Priest and Ortiz fought to the corner. Priest tried to suplex Ortiz from the top rope, but Kingston got involved and turned it into a bowler-bomb lariat combo.

Billington started spamming suplexes, tossing Kingston and Ortiz around the ring. Billington hit an avalanche suplex on Ortiz, but Kingston caught a blind tag and slid in to steal one with a rollup.

Match Result: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Adam Priest & Tommy Billington

– MLP Men’s Canadian Champion Josh Alexander (who was supposed to be on the Global Wars card) addressed the crowd from his car, saying that he is injured and will be out indefinitely.

ROH Women’s World Television Title Match: Red Velvet (c) vs Alice Crowley

Crowley kicked off Velvet’s Code of Honor and the two locked up with Velvet landing a Casadora. Crawly came back with a throat chop and grabbed a wrenching headlock. Velvet sent her off the ropes, but Crowley came back with a shoulder block.

Velvet countered with a leg lariat and lured Crowley to the ropes to deliver an axe kick. Crowley paid it back though with a DDT on the apron (the most Canadian part of the ring!) before throwing Velvet back in for a suplex.

Crowley tried to grab a cover, but no dice as Velvet kicked out. Crowley whiffed on a chop, giving Velvet a chance to return the favor in all four corners. Velvet charged Crowley, but got caught by a drop toe hold and went face first into the turnbuckle.

Crowley hit a fisherwoman’s suplex for a two count, but Velvet came back with a European uppercut. Velvet fired up and went for another Casadora into a bulldog. She it a Meteora in the ropes and then a standing moonsault. Somehow, Crowley kicked out of the cover.

Crowley caught Velvet with a pump kick and a suplex, but Velvet kicked out at 2.5. Crowley dragged Velvet to the corner and went up top, but Velvet countered it into a modified slam from the top rope. Crowley came back with a discus elbow and air raid crash, but Velvet wasn’t done yet.

Crowley came off the ropes right into a superkick. Velvet went off the ropes and Crowley caught her in a sidewalk slam for a two count. Velvet dodged a series of strikes before hitting a Chef’s Kiss kick right to Crowley’s face. Velvet made the cover and got the victory.

Match Result: Red Velvet defeated Alice Crowley

– Backstage Deonna Purrazzo, ROH Women’s Pure Champion, was interviewed about her match tonight against Gisele Shaw. Purrazzo said that she’s looking forward to working with Shaw until Pure Rules. She said that Shaw hasn’t done this before, but she (Purrazzo) does this all the time. She then said that Shaw would walk out of Global Wars fluent in Purrazzo.

Six Man Tag Team Match: The Lethal Twist (Blake Christian, Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson) vs Bhupinder Gujjar, Evil Uno & Psycho Mike

Lethal and Mike kicked things off with Lethal going for a strut early. He ducked the first shot off the ropes by Mike, but not the second as Mike sent Lethal to the mat and posed for an exceptionally long time. He then asked if anyone wanted to see a body slam, and the crowd did, but Lethal disagreed and bailed from the ring.

Mike and Lethal ran around the ring, with Mike simply pushing past Johnson and Christian. They got back in the ring and Mike went for said body slam, but Johnson and Christian broke it up before Lethal could get slammed. Mike sulked back to the corner where he got some reassurance and a tag from Gujjar.

Johnson tagged in and he an Gujjar picked up the pace, running the ropes and leapfrogging over each other until Gujjar landed a dropkick. Johnson came back and sent Gujjar into the corner. Christian came in and put him in a tree of woe, but Uno made the save.

Christian took out Uno with a moonsault on the outside and Johnson connected on that dropkick in the corner on Gujjar. Lethal then tagged in and tried to suplex Gujjar, but it was reversed and Gujjar hit a chop. Lethal countered with a DDT. Johnson came in and they hit a double wishbone on Gujjar.

Christian then joined Johnson and they did it again before double super-kicking him. Lethal and Christian got taken out by Uno and Mike, but Gujjar couldn’t make a tag. He hit Lethal with a forearm then a big diving crossbody from the top rope. Lethal kicked out of the cover at two though.

Uno tagged in and repeatedly splashed Johnson and Lethal in opposite corners until he got tired. He took a moment to catch his breath, then resumed the clotheslines and then a bulldog lariat. Uno went for suplex on Johnson, but Christian made the save. Uno hit a DDT on Christian and Johnson came in to help, but Uno dropped him with a shoulder breaker.

Lethal came in and prevented Uno from tagging Mike, but Uno worked out a neck-breaker on Lethal and crawled over for a tag to Mike. Mike spammed body slams on all three members of the Lethal Swirl/Twist, stacking them up like cordwood.

Mike then picked up Christian and threw him onto the rest of the Lethal Twist/Swirl on the outside. Then he dove over the top rope to take them out again.

Back in the ring, Mike went for a suplex on Lethal, who countered it and sent him into Uno in the corner. Gujjar came in just in time to eat a Lethal Injection, but he wasn’t the legal man. Mike rose behind Lethal and went for another body slam. Lethal countered and Johnson and Christian came in for a series of quick knees and kicks, followed by a double stomp from the top rope. Lethal dropped a high elbow and that was it. He got the pin on Gujjar and the Lethal Swirl/Twist win.

Match Result: The Lethal Twist defeated Bhupinder Gujjar, Evil Uno & Psycho Mike

ROH Women’s Pure Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Gisele Shaw

Jon Cruz, Jimmy Jacobs and D’Lo Brown were announced as the judges for this Pure Rules match and unlike most ROH Judges, they were actually there! Shaw is the MLP Women’s Canadian Champion, but her title wouldn’t be on the line in this match.

The clock started and they let the crowd chant for about 30 seconds before locking up. Shaw tried several wristlocks, but Purrazzo was able to get out of all of them. Shaw went for a grapevine of the leg, but Purrazzo countered it into a modified armbar.

Shaw countered with an armdrag (and saucy bow) and they locked up again, this time with Purrazzo getting the waist-lock. Purrazzo went for the Fujiwara early, forcing Shaw to use her first rope break at 57:16.

Shaw came back with a kick to the gut, but Purrazzo dodged the charge in the corner. Shaw kicked her in the face about it, sending Purrazzo to the outside. Shaw followed and slammed Purrazzo’s hand on the apron repeatedly (The hardest part of the ring the hardest part of the ring!).

Back in the ring, Shaw took control with some kicks and stomps and even a little hair pull for good measure. Shaw threw some European uppercuts in the corner, but Purrazzo came back and they ran into a double clothesline situation.

Purrazzo threw a bunch of lariats and a Russian leg sweep into the Fujiwara. Shaw rolled through, forcing Purrazzo to break the hold, lest be pinned. Shaw threw an uppercut into Purrazzo’s arm, bending it unnaturally. Purrazzo shoved her off and into the corner.

Shaw dodged the charge and delivered a swinging neck-breaker for a two count. Shaw put a Fujiwara on Purrazzo, forcing her to use her first rope break at 51:06.

Shaw went for a full nelson, but Purrazzo threw back elbows until she could get out of it. They traded forearms in the middle of the ring, until Shaw landed a backbreaker combo that she calls “Shock and Shaw” which is pretty great, I have to say. Purrazzo kicked out of the cover(s) at two.

Rolling through, Purrazzo got Shaw in another Fujiwara, but Shaw managed to get her foot on the ropes at 48:49 to break the hold. Purrazzo dragged her to the middle of the ring, but Shaw countered into a jack knife cover for two. Purrazzo hit a pile driver and made the cover, but Shaw used her last rope break to break it up at 48:06.

Purrazzo nailed Shaw with a big boot, but Shaw came back with a Michinoku driver into a Fujiwara. Purrazzo just barely got to the ropes at 47:11 to use her second rope break.

Shaw went for a high knee, but Purrazzo dodged it and worked her into a Fujiwara in the middle of the ring. Shaw reached the ropes, but she was out of breaks. Purrazzo transitioned into a Venus de Milo and Shaw was forced to quit, giving Purrazzo the victory and her 10th successful defense of the ROH Women’s Pure Title.

Match Result: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw

PWA Champion’s Grail Title Match: Rohan Raja (c) vs Stu Grayson

Raja is the inaugural PWA Champion’s Grail, uh, Champion, which he’s held for over 500 days. Grayson lost to Raja when Raja was the NWA Champion.

Grayson surprised Raja off the top with a high knee and sent him to the outside. Grayson followed with a suicide dive and threw Raja back into the ring. Raja slid out the other side and Grayson followed with punches.

Back in the ring, Raja went for a kick, but Grayson caught his foot and nailed him with a hurricanrana. Grayson tried a fireman’s carry, but Raja got out of it. Grayson hit him with a dropkick and swept Raja’s lags. Grayson followed with a senton over the ropes onto Raja on the apron.

Raja tired to counter everything that Grayson threw at him, but had no luck until Grayson went up top and Raja was able to kick him off the turnbuckle to the outside. Grayson climbed back in and Raja clubbed him in the back. Raja hit a backstabber, but Grayson kicked out of the cover at one.

Raja started a comeback with some big boots to Grayson followed by some open handed chops in the corner. Grayson came out with some chops of his own, but Raja countered and threw him face first into the turnbuckle. Then back first. Then face first. Then back first again.

Grayson exploded out of the corner with a lariat to end the beat down and threw and enzugiri before going up top. Raja caught him though and dragged him down into the ring for a Superman-type punch. Grayson got up and no sold a slap from Raja. They traded shots in the middle of the ring until Grayson landed a Pele kick out of nowhere.

Raja got to his feet and they traded strikes again, colliding in three double lariats. The third caught Raja and Grayson got a trifecta of belly-to-belly Stu-plexes (c & tm Mauro Ranallo) on Raja. Grayson hit a n around the world DDT and then went for a spring board moonsault, but Raja got the knees up. Grayson tried it again and landed it, but Raja kicked out at two.

Raja managed to catch Grayson in a swinging sidewalk slam into a Rings of Saturn submission. Grayson rolled through and hit a pop up powerbomb, but Raja kicked out. Grayson set Raja up on the top turnbuckle for a super Stu-plex, but took too long to make the cover and Raja caught him in a small package to steal the win.

Match Result: Rohan Raja defeated Stu Grayson

-Backstage, Ricochet was interviewed about his match against Rich Swann. He said that he has the dog in him and that he’s a winner. Ricochet said that he has levelled up and he is out of this world. Tonight, Swann goes down.

Six Pack Scramble Match: Michael Oku vs Ace Austin vs Brent Banks vs Daisuke Sasaki vs Jake Crist vs Michael Allen Richard Clark

Canadian Push Up Hall of Famer Clark grabbed a mic off his entrance and complained about being disrespected by the crowd. They responded by chanting “shut the f**k up” at him. Oku’s entrance interrupted anything else he was going to say. Thankfully.

The bell rang and everyone took a second to stare at each other before Austin and Banks threw some shots. Everyone cleared the ring and Oku and Banks were left to fight. Oku hit a big dropkick and went for a half-crab but Sasaki broke up the hold.

Sasaki hit a spear on Oku and Crist came back in with a diving forearm. Clark took him out with a diving back elbow, but Austin came in to wrap Clark up with an Oklahoma roll into a drop kick. Austin then turned to hit a thrust kick on Banks. He took out Crist as well, but Clark stopped his momentum with a dropkick.

Sasaki hit a dropkick to Clark’s back then dove over the top rope onto him up the entrance ramp. Oku got back into the ring and got the crowd going, but Crist dove over the ropes onto the field before Oku could. Crist tried a piledriver on Oku, but Oku countered just in time for both to get hit by Banks.

Austin joined Banks in the ring and also ate one of Banks’ dropkicks. Banks went up top, but Sasaki crotched him on the turnbuckle. Austin fought off Crist and Sasaki, setting them both up for a double fireman’s carry, but Clark dropkicked him to break it up.

Clark did some pushups over top of Austin for reasons and Sasaki kicked him in the head about it. Austin took out Sasaki and Clark, but Banks had a left hand that dropped him. Crist hit a heel kick on Clark who countered with a powerslam.

Sasaki hit a Pedigree on Clark and then locked in a cross-face. Austin grabbed Clark in a Muta lock and Oku stomped them both to break it up. Austin flattened Oku with a clothesline and then dropped Sasaki. He backdropped Oku onto Sasaki and then Banks landed a tornado crossbody on Austin.

Oku hit a high knee on Banks and then a moonsault. Then Oku flopped over the top rope to take out Sasaki and Clark on the outside. Oku scrambled up and went for a frog splash, but missed and Crist hit a Death Valley Driver and Sliced Bread on Oku for a two count.

Crist went up top, but Banks knocked him down. Clark then knocked Crist down and Banks hit a blue thunder bomb on him in response. Banks went up top, but missed and Oku hit a frog splash to make a quick cover and get the victory.

Match Result: Michael Oku defeated Ace Austin, Brent Banks, Daisuke Sasaki, Jake Crist and Michael Allen Richard Clark

ROH Women’s World Title Match: Athena (c) vs Taylor Rising

Athena started the match by yelling at the ref and then sent Rising into the corner. She toyed with her a bit, then socked her one right in the kisser, sending Rising crumpling to the ground. Rising came back with a waistlock and then a flying headscissor.

Rising hit a hurricanrana then a dropkick into a 619, sending Athena to the outside. Rising dove after her, but Athena caught her and drove her into the barricade. Athena sent Rising face first into the apron (The Ranallo-est part of the ring!) before tossing her back into the ring.

Athena clubbed and struck Rising until Rising counterd a suplex attempt. Athena kipped up and nailed her with a dropkick though, fish hooking her into a body triangle. Rising started elbowing out, but Athena threw a lariat as soon as she got to her feet.

Athena kneed Rising in the head a few times and then took her out at the knees. Rising tried a rollup, but Athena kicked out. Athena countered a lungblower and hoisted Rising onto her shoulders. Rising counterd into an electric chair, then double stomped Athena on the way down.

Rising got back to her feet and hit a codebreaker into a 619. She threw Athena off the ropes and Athena tried for a casadora, but Rising countered it into a facebuster for a two count.

Athena crawled to the outside, but Rising caught her and dragged her back into the ring, looking for a Pedigree. Athena countered with a knee lift and pumphandle samoan driver. Athena made the cover, but Rising kicked out at two.

Athena slapped and screamed at Rising, driving her into the mat. She went up top for the O Face, but couldnt get set, giving Rising the chance to scramble up and hit a superplex from the top turnbuckle for a two count.

Rising went for a sunset flip, driving Athena’s head into the mat. The count ended with a kickout though. Athena reversed an Irish whip, but walked into a kick and a codebreaker. Rising went for the cover, but Athena kicked out at two.

Rising hit a German suplex, but Athena countered with a side suplex of her own. Athena then started “tuning up the band” and Athena went for a Sweet Chin Music, but Rising countered with a discus punch. Athena went for a powerbomb and transitioned into a Koji Clutch, forcing Rising to tap out.

Match Result: Athena defeated Taylor Rising

– Scott D’Amore then appeared on the screen and announced that this July, the brand new show MLP Mayhem will premiere on TSN, starting a new era in Canadian pro wrestling.

Ricochet vs. Rich Swann

The bell rang and after some crowd work, Ricochet bailed from the ring. He stood on the entrance ramo for a bit then got back in. Finally, there was a lockup and Swann drove Ricochet into the corner. The ref separated them and they locked up again, this time with Ricochet getting a wristlock.

The pace early on was slow, with both men trading wristlocks, then slowly slithering out of them. A classic test of strength ended with Ricochet getting Swann into a straight jacket. Swann tried to counter, but Ricochet locked in tighter, taking him to the mat.

Swann finally reversed the hold, and came off the ropes with a head-scissiors. Things picked up as they ran the ropes throwing dropkicks with neither one connecting. Finally Ricochet landed one, but Swann countered into a takedown and Ricochet left the ring to regroup.

Swann hit a cannonball off the ring apron (the Cannon-est part of the ring!) onto Ricochet and then chopped him against the barricade. Swann kept up with the chops before sending Ricochet back into the ring and into the corner.

Swann landed exactly 10 punches in the corner and Ricochet pie-faced him for his efforts. Swann put the boots to him and Ricochet tripped him into the second rope. Ricochet landed a corkscrew kick and dropped some elbows on Swann.

They moved to the outside where Ricochet bounced Swann’s head off the barricade then slammed him face first onto the concrete. Ricochet went back into the ring, content with a count out victory. Swann got to his feet though and made it in to break said count.

Ricochet whipped Swann into the corner, throwing lariats and chops once he got there. Swann countered with a big boot and a leaping lariat to knock Ricochet to the canvas. Swann threw a bunch of jabs and a neck-breaker. He hit a rolling thunder splash for a two count as Ricochet kicked out.

Swann got too close to the ropes though and Ricochet dropped him on the top one. Swann came back with an enzugiri on the ring apron, but Ricochet lured Swan back in and turned him inside out with a German suplex and standing Shooting Star Press. Swann wouldn’t go down though and kicked out of repeated covers.

Ricochet started with some chops in the corner, but Swann ducked and threw some more punches in the corner. Ricochet went to the second rope, and Swann tired a head-scissors, but Ricochet landed on his feet. Swann hit an enzugiri and climbed up top. Swan hit a frog splash, but Ricochet kicked out of the cover at two.

Swann hit a roundhouse kick to Ricochet’s chest but Ricochet came back with chops. They talked trash and traded blows until Swann hit a discus punch. The ref got in the way and Ricochet hit one of his own into a Northern Lights suplex. Ricochet hit a powerbomb out of a face-lock, but Swann wouldn’t stay down and kicked out at two.

Ricochet loaded up the spirit gun, but missed. Swann hit a poison-rana, and Ricochet hit one of his own, but again, no joy. Ricochet got simple then and threw a massive lariat out of the corner, spinning Swann around and getting the pin to pick up the win.

Match Result: Ricochet defeated Rich Swann

Vacant MLP Canadian Tag Team Title Four Way Match: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Bishop Dyer & Kaito Kiyomiya vs Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs Bryce Hansen & Sheldon Jean

After all of that, it was main event time! The MLP Canadian Tag Championships will be awarded for the first time to the winning team in this four way match.

Everyone gathered in the ring and the expected brawl broke out. GoA cleared the ring, but the Good Brothers and Dyer got back in and the fight continued. Everyone fought on the outside with Gats of Agony brutalizing Jean and Hansen.

Gallows and Dyer fought Bishop and Kaun, throwing them into the stairs. Jean dove over the top rope onto the Good brothers. Then Kiyomiya and Anderson ended up in the middle of the ring, officially stating the match.

Things didn’t get much less chaotic from there. Gallows and Kaun battled in the ring with Gallows dropping elbows and isolating him in the corner with Anderson. The Good Brothers traded tags and double teams on Kaun with Anderson staying legal.

Anderson threw Kaun into Jean which counted as a tag. Anderson hit uppercuts and dropdowns on Jean, but Jean went for the eyes, backing into the GOA corner, allowing Kaun to tag back in. Liona came in and drove Gallows off the apron and they hit a double team on Anderson.

Liona ended up legal with Anderson, who fought back with some chops but fell to a body slam from Liona. Liona put on a nerve hold to Anderson’s shoulder, but he refused to give up. Anderson turned it into a jawbreaker and Jean came in to take on Anderson.

Jean dragged Anderson over to his corner for some double teams with Hansen. The ref broke it up and Hansen hit a big suplex on Anderson. Jean tagged back in and Anderson fought his way out of the corner, but fell victim to a chinlock from Jean.

Jean broke the hold to knock Gallows off the apron, but that let Liona make a blind tag on Jean and bring in Kaun for a double team on the withering Anderson, who sucked a move and hit a big cutter and neckbreaker on Hansen who had tagged in somewhere.

Gallows finally got the tag and walked around the ring raking everyone out. He threw a shoulder into Hansen and then hit a jackhammer, but Jean broke up the pin. Kiyomiya tagged in and hit a dragonscrew on Gallows. Kaun tagged in and ate a shining wizard, but Liona broke up the cover.

Dyer came in and hit an end of days as Kaun dropkicked Gallows. Liona took his turn to drop everyone, but walked into another End of Days. Kaun hit a lungblower on Jean, and Anderson came in with a spinebuster. Gallows cleared room and dropped Hansen, but Kiyomiya nailed him with a shining wizard.

Then everyone took a bit of a rest.

When the dust cleared, Liona picked up Gallows and Kiyomia and hit a fallaway slam and samoan drop at the same time!

Jean and Hansen then dragged Liona out of the ring. Kaun dove over the ropes to take them out. Gallows and Dyer were legal and Gallows threw Dyer into his partner. The Good Brothers then hit the magic killer on Dyer and made the pin to pick up the victory and become the inaugural MLP Tag Team Champions!

Match Result: The Good Brothers defeated Bishop Dyer & Kaito Kiyomiya, Gates Of Agony and Bryce Hansen & Sheldon Jean

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)