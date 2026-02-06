ROH x MPX Global Wars starts … NOW!

Mixed Eight Person Tag Team Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean & Trish Adora) (w/Anthony Ogogo & Christyan XO) vs Demo Diamond, Kari Jai Wright, LVJ & Reiza Clarke

The MPX crew looked good headed down to the ring, but Shane Taylor Promotions is a tough group to face, no matter who you are.

Ogogo and XO headed to ringside and the bell rang with Bravo pie-facing Wright. He followed that up with a waistlock taikedown, but Wright managed a wristlock, keeping Bravo from bringing in backup from the corner. Wright caught Bravo with a shoulder tackle and then threw a clothesline in the corner.

Bravo reversed an Irish whip, but couldn’t get ahold of Wright, so he just punched him in the face. Dean tagged in Wright brought Dean over to the corner to bring in LVJ. Dean unloaded some chops on LVJ, but wasn’t able to keep him down.

LVJ strutted his stuff and hit a knee to the sternum. Adora tagged in and Clark joined her. Adora is a menacing figure, but Clark was just as intimidating. Clark landed a punch, but a spinning kick from Adora sent her into the corner and caught a blind tag.

Taylor tagged in and cleared the ring, but Dean landed a BBC in the corner on Wright. Wright got laid up on the ropes and XO gave him five fingers to the face. Taylor tagged back in and chopped Wright half to death, as he does.

Dean tagged back in and put a half crab on Wright who screamed in pain. Wright managed to kick him off and tag in Clark. Adora came in and the speed picked up with Clark clearing the STP corner and hitting running knees in the corner on Adora. She landed a side slam for a two count and then Adora countered into a suplex.

Clark returned the favour as the Infantry pulled Wright and Diamond down off the corner. Adora hit a Lariat Tubman and that was it. She pinned Clark for the victory.

Match Result: Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Demo Diamond, Kari Jai Wright, LVJ & Reiza Clarke

ROH Women’s TV Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet (c) vs VertVixen

The two locked up with Vixen getting the wristlock on first. Velvet flipped around and got on of her own on. So, Vixen flipped around, but Velvet stopped her short and put on a scissor lock. Vixen hit a shoulder tackle and elbow. She went for the cover but Velvet kicked out at one.

Velvet dodged a charge from Vixen in the corner and hit a bottom rope springboard for a two count. Vixen came off the ropes with a dropkick and pulled Velvet over with an armdrag into an armbar. Arms.

Velvet got out of it and landed a kick off the ropes. Velvet hit an armdrag of her own and went back to the short arm scissor lock. She transitioned it into a straightjacket hold, but Vixen dropped low and got out of it. Velvet seemed a little dazed, but not so much she couldn’t kick out of a rollup.

Vixen caught Velvet in the eye and sent her off the ropes for a big boot to the head. Velvet collapsed and Vixen scopped her up and put her in a tree of woe for some kicks. She put a point on it with a dropkick and went for a cover that Velvet kicked out of at two.

Vixen ran right into an elbow from Velvet who sent her to the corner. Vixen exploded out with a blut thunder bomb, but obviously didn’t get the pin. The two started trading hands, which is not something you want to do with a person like Velvet.

Velvet hit a bulldog and then took Vixen to Mama’s Kitchen to pick up the victory in the Proving Ground.

Match Result: Red Velvet defeated VertVixen

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR LATEST TNA iMPACT RESULTS!

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)