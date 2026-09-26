Rohan Raja attacked Andrade El Idolo while disguised as Capitán Suicida after Andrade’s match with Karl Anderson on Maple Leaf Pro’s Mayhem. The ambush added another confrontation to the build for their October 3 Northern Rising match in Toronto.

Andrade defeated Anderson in the episode’s main event. Doc Gallows then entered the ring, and a masked wrestler appearing to be Suicida came out as though he would back Andrade. Instead, the masked man turned on him and revealed himself as Raja, according to MLP’s own episode recap.

The disguise made the attack more than a post-match interruption. It put Raja in position to approach Andrade under the identity of a fellow luchador before their scheduled singles match. Northern Rising is set for the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Elsewhere on Mayhem, interim MLP Canadian Champion Stu Grayson quickly beat Dior Nolins, then confronted champion Josh Alexander. The two fought after a proposed handshake broke down. Their meeting at Northern Rising is scheduled to settle the promotion’s Canadian championship picture. MLP previously confirmed the title unification match.

Alexia Nicole beat Alice Crowley with assistance from Taylor Rising. Jody Threat came to Crowley’s aid when Nicole, Rising and Kris Chambers surrounded her after the match. Those developments and Raja’s ambush left several rivalries active heading into the October event.

Source: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s official Mayhem recap.